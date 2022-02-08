Belle Brockhoff’s top tips on keeping mentally healthy

Life lessons come at you thick and fast when you’re an elite athlete trying to progress on the world stage. Nobody knows that more than Australian snowboard cross athlete Belle Brockhoff who is just 28 but about to compete at her third Olympic Winter Games.

A medal favourite in the previous two, injury thwarted any podium opportunities so Brockhoff has unfinished business at Beijing 2022. This time though, she told Olympics.com in December, not only is she physically healthy but she has the tools to implement lessons learned along the way, which include managing her mental health.

“There's still things that I want to achieve and there's still things that I know I can achieve," she said, "and I've utilised the resources around me as much as possible, so I'm in the best set-up possible leading into the Games.

“I feel like an athlete now,” she continued. “I've never taken my training or nutrition, my mental toughness, as seriously before… If you look at the broader scheme of things and other sports, it’s that the essence, the mental toughness or nutrition, it's still quite new in snowboarding compared to long-distance running, for example, or cycling or those sports that have been around for a very long time.”

Early life

Brockhoff details her early years moving around and trying to fit in as being formative in her development. A nomadic family life meant stints at several schools. By 16 she was diagnosed with depression and anxiety and in the next few years, she started self-harming and having suicidal thoughts.

Physical injuries have been part and parcel of her career too but high points include making history by becoming the first Australian woman to win a snowboard cross World Cup event – in March 2016 in Spain – and in 2021, she became a first-time world champion – alongside compatriot Jarryd Hughes – in the mixed snowboard cross in Idre, Sweden. The pair hope this event offers a second opportunity for a medal as the discipline makes its debut at Beijing 2022.

Alongside snowboarding, Brockhoff trades on the markets to supplement her snowboarding income and is also studying law. These additional outlets have given her an additional focus so her whole being is not solely geared towards the stresses of her sport.

Belle Brockhoff world champion mixed team winner Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Under the spotlight

Acute life lessons have been learned in the full glare of the media spotlight since Brockhoff's first Olympic Winter Games at Sochi 2014 when she was just 21.

One of the first openly gay winter sports athletes, Brockhoff drew even more attention from the press. Heading to her second Games she struggled with devastating injuries, which made her question whether she could continue in her beloved event at all, which in turn challenged her mental fitness as well as physical.

Coming through these difficult periods inspired Brockhoff to help others. Becoming a custodian for Lifeline Australia in 2019 has been an important outlet for her in the mental wellbeing space, which is so important to her.

The programme was set up by the Australian Institute of Sport, which selected 21 athletes from 13 sports with the aim of reducing the stigma of mental health by promoting the positive contributions athletes and sport can make to their communities.

One of the ways Brockhoff does this is by being open about her story and sharing the tools she uses in order to manage her own mental health. She shares some of these below.

Find your why

“I guess every athlete questions whether they want to stick to the sport, how long or whatever. When they have major setbacks, it's like, ‘Oh my God, maybe I'm not good enough’, or, ‘maybe this isn't for me’, or, ‘I haven't achieved what I wanted to achieve at this age’. I've definitely gone through all of those.

"And especially with the rehab side of things, it was very boring, very dry. I felt alone even though I had other athletes reaching out to check in or do a session with me and whatnot…

"But one thing that kept me going was knowing that I hadn't fulfilled my full potential and I hadn't had things that I wanted to achieve yet, and the most, most important part of that is reaching my full potential, regardless of how many medals I win or don't win. If I don't feel satisfied with it, then I won't be satisfied with hanging up the boots straight away.”

Reset your balance

“I felt burnt out from time to time, and it's just, for me, finding that balance, resetting, making sure that I have everything that I need and taking a mental break...

"I'm still growing, I'm still developing as a young teenager and young adult, so there's all kinds of things that you're trying to do, as well as trying to be the best in your sport, it's not an easy thing to do. So try to find that balance.

"I've decided to do a lot of journaling, just get things down and work things out because I feel like venting helps with that because when I voice it or slow it down on paper, then I can just figure out what I need to do and what I need to move on from that or make myself feel supported because I feel like I have to take responsibility in supporting myself. And if there's people that can add to that, then I'll bring them in and share my thoughts and feelings.”

Be vulnerable

“Sharing my story, I hope people see it as like, 'Well, she's obviously achieved this much, and she's obviously gone through a lot of things that are quite normal'. I'm human at the end of the day, and hopefully by bringing out that vulnerable side and bringing down the defence walls a bit to show that to other people, that will help them reach out to help.

"I think we look at, even social media for example... if you show weakness online, people usually take advantage of that and tear people to shreds and everything. I don't want to be afraid of that because they can do what they want, they can say what they want, I'll never take offence to it. But if it helps one person – by me exposing myself like that – then I'm doing my job right, I'm doing what I wanted to achieve in the mental health space.

"Even a recent video that I've put up with the World Suicide Prevention Day and 'Are you OK?' day, 'I've had people comment about that video because I talked about how to ask the question, 'Are you OK?' Because it's quite a confronting question at times, especially when you don't know someone. So I go through the steps and I try to make it as genuine as possible.

"I've even had friends say, I saw your video and just want to sort of say, I'm actually going through a really tough time, what do you think I should do? I just give them the resources and guide them through there and some of the new events that we've done – and I was able to be a part of it and share my own story – I've had people come up to me and just hug me and then leave like, that's 'all I wanted to hear'. I guess it made them feel comforted in knowing that so many people go through the same thing.

"It's so normal and that's OK, and it's OK to talk about it because so many people go through it and it's not a sign of weakness. I think if anything, if you can kind of let down those walls and show you a vulnerable side and your fears and whatever it might be, that's a sign of strength more than anything. And I think if you let your vulnerability and fears take control of your life, that's not good. I don't think that's strength at all."

Find your happy place

"I developed a depression and anxiety to a point where I started to self-harm, and I also started thinking of ways how to take my own life. And that's where I owe a lot to my snowboarding because that was the one thing that gave me a lot of peace and a lot of happiness. So I just stuck with that and wanting to make a life out of it.

"I started looking at, 'OK, how can I become better athlete?' so I started reading books about different athletes, and that eventually gave structure to my day, something else to focus on. Snowboarding has, I could probably say, saved my life.

"I've wanted to be part of spreading awareness of mental health because it's something that holds close to heart. And I've had people who've passed away due to mental health issues and that's why I'm working with Lifeline Australia just to spread that awareness and talk about my own journey because it's really important. And it touches everyone, regardless whether you're in sport or not.”

Brockhoff ultimately has found out that coming together is the best way to help each out when it comes to mental wellbeing and with this, she is happy to lead the way – with or without a gold medal around her neck.

Women's snowboard cross takes place on Wednesday 9 February at 11am Beijing time. The mixed team event is on Saturday 12 February.