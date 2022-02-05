Beijing 2022 preview for 6 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games (USA)

More medal chances come for Team USA on Sunday, February 6, as competition shifts into high gear.

With the first two runs having taken place the day before, Chris Mazdzer – a silver medallist from PyeongChang four years ago who had to rely on a discretionary selection to make the team this time around – finished ninth after the first two qualifying runs and will hope to improve in the men's luge competition, which sees run 3 at 19:30 (6:30am ET, 3:30am PT) before the medal run at 21:15 (8:15am ET, 5:15am PT).

He isn't the only major medal hope today, however.

Snowboard - Anderson targets third straight gold; Blouin, Sadowski-Synnott and Coady underline quality field

She's a seven-time Winter X Games slopestyle gold medallist, the two-time reigning Olympic champion from Sochi and PyeongChang, and a two-time World medallist. The USA's Jamie Anderson will go for a three-peat in women's snowboard slopestyle (09:30).

No snowboarder has won three golds in a row at the Olympic Games, with Shaun White the only athlete to have won three golds with men's halfpipe glory in 2006, 2010, and 2018. Anderson could therefore make history in Beijing.

Canada’s Laurie Blouin won silver in PyeongChang and is a two-time world champion. A model of consistency, the 25-year-old earned her ninth career World Cup podium at the slopestyle event in Calgary in January 2022.

New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott won the slopestyle gold medal at the 2021 FIS World Championships to become the first snowboarder to defend that global title following her victory in 2019. She also claimed silver in 2017. The 20-year-old won bronze in the big air at PyeongChang and has made no secret of her desire to reach the top of the podium in Beijing.

Australia’s Tess Coady is also in contention, four years after being the youngest athlete on the national team at the 2018 Games, aged 17.

In Saturday’s slopestyle qualifying round, Sadowski-Synnott proved she is still in excellent form by finishing top with a combined score of 86.75. Anderson, Blouin and Coady also made it to Sunday’s final, finishing fifth, seventh and eighth respectively.

Figure skating - Team event continues with USA to choose from Karen Chen, Alysa Liu and Mariah Bell

The United States were third in the team event at PyeongChang 2018 and it gets even more competitive today as the 10 teams taking part are cut down to five after the women's singles short program (09:30).

The USA has three women on its roster with Karen Chen - who was fourth at the 2021 World Championships - the sole returning Olympian. Alysa Liu – who became the youngest national champion aged 13 in 2019 – is the only woman to have landed a triple axel and quadruple jump in the same program.

Mariah Bell became the oldest U.S. women’s champion since 1927 when she won her first national title in January aged 25.

Again, with teams not needing to use the same skater from the short to the free, there will be some interesting choices to be made, especially for the ROC team who will send a number of strong women's singles skaters to Beijing. At least one will have to miss out, but there is also the consideration of the individual event later on in the Games to take into account.

After the morning session, the top five teams will send their pairs out for the free skate (11:50).

Day one of the competition on 4 February saw an impressive USA move into the lead on 28 points. ROC are second on 26 points. People’s Republic of China third on 21 and Japan back in fourth on 20 points.

USA figure skater Alysa Liu Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Schedule 6 February

Local time in Beijing

Alpine skiing

11:00–13:19: Men’s Downhill – MEDAL EVENT

*Cross-country skiing

15:00–16:35: Men’s 15km + 15km skiathlon – MEDAL EVENT

Curling

09:05: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 10

United States of America VS Czech Republic

Great Britain VS People’s Republic of China

14:05: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 11

Norway VS Sweden

Australia VS Switzerland

Italy VS People’s Republic of China

Canada VS Czech Republic

20:05: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 12

Canada VS Australia

Italy VS Sweden

Switzerland VS United States of America

Norway VS Great Britain

Freestyle skiing

18:00-18:30: Women’s Moguls Qualification 2

19:30-20:00: Women’s Moguls Final 1

20:05-20:30: Women’s Moguls Final 2

20:40-20:55: Women’s Moguls Final 3 – MEDAL EVENT

Figure Skating

9:30: Team Event – Women Single Skating – Short Program

11:50: Team Event – Men Single Skating – Free Skating

Ice Hockey

16:40: Women’s Preliminary Round Group B

People’s Republic of China VS Japan

21:10: Women’s Preliminary Round Group A

Switzerland VS United States of America

Luge

19:30-20:40: Men’s Singles Run 3

21:15-21:59: Men’s Singles Run 4 – MEDAL EVENT

*Snowboard

09:30-09:55: Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 1

09:57-10:22: Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 2

10:24-10:49: Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 3 – MEDAL EVENT

12:30-13:30: Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification Run 1

13:32-14:32: Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification Run 2

Ski jumping

18:00-18:35: Men’s Normal Hill Individual Trial Round For Competition

19:00-19:45: Men’s Normal hill Individual 1st Round

20:00-20:33: Men’s Normal Hill Individual Final Round – MEDAL EVENT

*Speed skating

16:30–18:15: Men’s 5000m – MEDAL EVENT

Where to watch?

