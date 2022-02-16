Beijing 2022 Women’s Short Track Speed Skating: How to watch Schulting, Santos, Choi and more in final event

The last women's short track speed skating event to come at Beijing 2022 is the 1500m.

Heats, semi-finals, and the medal race take place on the evening of Wednesday 16 February in China,

There has already been plenty of action at the Olympic Winter Games, but the speed skaters will be hoping to ensure the best is yet to come as they go for gold.

There are some big names to keep an eye out for with the final races of the Games approaching.

Suzanne Schulting

It has already been an incredibly successful Games for the Dutch speed skater.

So far, the 24-year-old has won gold in the 1000m - in which she set a new world record - and women's 3000m relay, as well as silver in the 500m having set an Olympic record in the heats.

Schulting came 10th in the 1500m at PyeongChang 2018 - where she also won a gold and bronze medal - but came first in this distance during the 2021 World Championships.

Kristen Santos

The American speed skater is yet to make the podium at Beijing 2022 but will be hoping to change that.

So far, Santos has come fourth in the 1000m, eighth in the women's 3000m relay and mixed team relay, and 17th in the 500m.

Coming fourth in the 1500m at the 2021/22 World Cup is something the 27-year-old will be looking to build on.

Kristen Santos Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Choi Minjeong

So far, Choi has won two silvers at Beijing 2022, which came in the 1000m and women's 3000m relay.

That comes alongside disappointment in the mixed team relay and 500m, in which the Republic of Korea speed skater came ninth and 14th respectively.

One of the 23-year-old's two golds during PyeongChang 2018 came in the 1500m, so she will be hoping to replicate that success here.

Xandra Velzeboer

Velzeboer lined up alongside Schulting as part of the Netherlands team that won gold in the women's 3000m relay.

The 20-year-old was also part of the team that came fourth in the mixed team relay, while individually placing fifth and 16th in the 1000m and 500m respectively.

She won bronze in the 1500m during the 2021 World Championships, so will hold hope of winning her first individual Olympic medal in this event.

Arianna Fontana

The Italian made herself short track speed skating's most decorated Olympian with gold in the 500m, having also won silver in the mixed team relay at Beijing.

So far in this Games, Fontana has also come fifth in the women's 3000m relay and 10th in the 1000m.

One of the 31-year-old's 10 Olympic medals have come in the 1500m - after she won bronze at Sochi 2014 - so she will be hoping to add to that number.

Kim Alang

Kim's silver in the women's 3000m relay was her third medal in that event - having won gold at Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018.

The Republic of Korea speed skater is yet to win an individual Olympic medal, coming closest to the podium when she finished fourth in the 1500m during her home Games.

So far in Beijing, she has also come ninth in the mixed team relay and 22nd in the 1000m.

Republic of Korea speed skaters Picture by Justin Setterfield

When can I watch the action?

The women's short track speed skating 1500m quarter-finals, semi-finals, final B and final A will all take place on Wednesday 16 February.

Beginning at 19:30 Beijing time, the day will start with the quarter-finals, before the semi-finals take place 45 minutes later.

Then the men's 5000m relay final B (20:32) and final A (20:44) precede a return to the women's 1500m with final B (21:11) and final A (21:18).