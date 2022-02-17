Beijing 2022 Women’s curling: How to watch Paetz, Fujisawa, Muirhead and Hasselborg in the semi-finals

The battle for medals is on in women's curling at Beijing 2022.

After the culmination of the round robin, the semi-finals now await to decide who will make the gold medal match and who will fight it out for bronze.

Switzerland, Japan, Great Britain and Sweden will all have their sights set on the top of the podium.

Switzerland

World champions Switzerland have suffered just the one defeat so far at Beijing 2022.

Silvana Tirinzoni - unusual for a skip in that she plays third rather than fourth - will be hoping to continue that run of form into the playoffs.

She and second Esther Neuenschwander have already improved on their seventh-place finish at PyeongChang 2018.

Fourth Alina Paetz was an alternate at Sochi 2014 while lead Melanie Barbezat and alternate Carole Howald are both at their first Games.

Japan

Japan are in the semi-finals after the Draw Shot Challenge tiebreaker saw they and Great Britain go through at Canada's expense with all three teams finishing with 5-4 records.

They were beaten 8-4 by Switzerland in their final round robin game, a result they will need to reverse if they are to make the gold medal game.

They are unchanged from the rink that took bronze at PyeongChang 2018 consisting skip Satsuki Fujisawa, lead Yurika Yoshida, second Yumi Suzuki, and third Chinami Yoshida who was an alternate at Sochi 2014.

Alternate Kotomi Ishizaki played lead at Vancouver 2010, where they finished eighth, and was an alternate at Salt Lake City 2002.

Winning a medal would be an impressive feat for Fujisawa as she almost failed to qualify, needing three consecutive wins against her fiercest domestic rival Yoshimura Sayaka to make the trip to Beijing.

Great Britain

Team GB's position looked precarious after an 8-4 defeat to People's Republic of China.

But results went their way after that and a 9-4 victory over ROC - and the Draw Shot Challenge - means skip Eve Muirhead will lead her team into the semi-finals for the third Games in succession.

After seventh place on her debut at Vancouver 2010, Muirhead won bronze at Sochi 2014 before losing the bronze medal match to Japan at PyeongChang 2018.

Second Jen Dodds has extra incentive in the semi-finals as she and men's skip Bruce Mouat fell to Sweden in the mixed doubles bronze medal match.

Dodds, lead Hailey Duff, third Vicky Wright and alternate Mili Smith are all at their first Olympic Winter Games.

Muirhead will be bidding to emulate the achievement of Rhona Howie, then known as Rhona Martin, who led Britain to gold at Salt Lake City 2002.

Sweden

Reigning champions Sweden secured their place in the semi-finals with a 7-2 record in the round robin.

Like Japan, they are unchanged from PyeongChang 2018 with skip Anna Hasselborg, lead Sofia Mabergs, second Agnes Knochenhauer and third Sara McManus hoping to retain their crown.

Knockenhauer was an alternate at Sochi 2014 when Sweden took silver.

Sweden's alternate in Beijing, Johanna Heldin, is at her first Games.

The rink have twice been beaten in the final of the World Championships (2018 and 2019).

McManus has a strong British link as her father is Scottish footballer Stuart McManus who played for Southampton before moving to Scandinavia.

Team GB won their round-robin clash 8-2 so could take something of a psychological edge going into this vital rematch.

When can I watch the women's curling at Beijing 2022?

Both semifinals take place on Friday at 20:05 Beijing time, as Sweden face Great Britain and Japan go up against Switzerland.

The bronze medal match is on Saturday, also at 20:05.

The gold medal match is on Sunday at 09:05 local time.