Beijing 2022 women’s curling: How to watch Han Yu, Yoshida Chinami, Galina Arsenkina and more

The women's curling competition at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games is getting to the business end.

There are three more days of round robin sessions from Tuesday 15 February through Thursday 17 February at the National Aquatics Centre.

The venue (also known as 'The Water Cube') was originally built to host the aquatics competitions at the 2008 Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

The facility was renovated in 2019 in order to host the curling competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics - when it will become known as 'The Ice Cube' - and will have a capacity of 4,000.

State of play

Switzerland currently lead the ten-team field after six matches played. The Swiss have won five and lost one, while three teams beneath them are all on 4-2 records: Japan, Sweden and the USA.

Canada, Great Britain and the Republic of Korea have all won three and lost three, while hosts People's Republic of China and Denmark each have two wins and four losses. ROC are still awaiting their first win in Beijing.

The four best teams after the round robin round advance to the semifinals and the medal matches.

Sweden are the defending champions, while the Republic of Korea won silver at their homes Games at PyeongChang 2018 and Japan won bronze.

Team Swizterland women's curling Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Women's curling at Beijing 2022: Players to watch and fun facts

Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes, Jocelyn Peterman, Dawn McEwen (CAN): Canada lead all NOCs with five medals won in six attempts, with their only blank coming with Rachel Homan’s sixth-place finish at PyeongChang 2018.

Han Yu, Zhang Lijun. Wang Rui, Dong Ziqi (CHN): Han Yu began curling at the age of 12. After her very first class, she was designated by the coach to be the captain of the first team. She and her team are following in the footsteps of China’s top curler, Wang Bingyu (Betty), and leading the next generation of female Chinese curlers.

Madeleine Upont, Mathilde Halse, Denise Dupont, My Larsen (DEN): Denmark's women have one medal in six Olympic Winter Games appearances, with the fabled silver won by Helena Blach Lavrsen at Nagano 1998.

Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff (GBR): Great Britain's women have won two medals in seven attempts at the Olympic Winter Games: gold in 2002 and bronze in 2014. A veteran at only age 31, Eve Muirhead has skipped Great Britain at every Olympic competition since her debut at Vancouver 2010

Yoshida Chinami, Fujisawa Satsuki, Yoshida Yurika, Suzuki Yumi (JPN): The Yoshida sisters lead a team aiming to repeat podium finishes after an impressive breakthrough bronze medal in 2018. Chinami has the largest fan base of any curling athlete on social media, with over 134,000 Instagram followers.

Kim Eun-jong, Kim Kyeong-Ae, Kim Cho-hi, Kim Seon-yeong (KOR): "Team Kim" are the defending silver medallists. Their performance at PyeongChang 2018 in which they won their first-ever medal in women's curling, in front of an enraptured crowd at Gangneung was one of the enduring stories from those Games.

Galina Arsenkina, Alina Kovaleva, Ekaterina Kuzmina, Julia Portunova (ROC): Although historically they have performed below expectations at the Olympic Games, “Team Kova” scored an impressive silver at the 2021 World Championship.

Allina Aetz, Silvana Tirinzoni, Esther Neuenschwander, Melanie Barbezat (SUI): Switzerland won back-to-back silver medals in 2002 and 2006 but finished fourth (twice) and seventh heading into Beijing. Will 2022 finally be their year?

Anna Hasselborg, Sofia Mabergs, Sara Mcmanus, Almida De Val (SWE): Sweden are the most successful women's team at the Olympic Winter Games, winning a medal at every edition except for Salt Lake City 2002.

The sister act Tabitha and Tara Peterson, Nina Roth, Becca Hamilton, Aileen Geving (USA): The US have yet to finish on the podium in this event and they're best performance was a fourth-place finish at their home Games at Salt Lake City 2002. Becca Hamilton's brother Matt competes on the men's team and the siblings competed in mixed doubles at PyeongChang 2018.

When and where to watch women's curling at Beijing 2022

The full schedule for the women's curling competition is listed here.

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners.

Keep up with all the action in our Live Blog updates throughout Beijing 2022, here.