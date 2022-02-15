Beijing 2022 Women’s Ice Hockey: Five things to know about the Canada vs USA rivalry

Canada and USA have grown accustomed to meeting each other in the women's ice hockey final at the Olympic Winter Games.

However, familiarity will not detract from the intensity when these two sides meet once again on Thursday (17 February).

If anything, it should only make things even more interesting as they go for gold at Beijing 2022, with this becoming one of the greatest rivalries in winter sport.

Familiar foes

Since women's ice hockey was introduced to the Games at Nagano 1998, Torino 2006 is the only time the North American neighbours have not met in the final.

That year, Canada went on to beat Sweden for gold after USA had lost against the Europeans and eventually came away with bronze.

Canada have won three of the five meetings in gold medal matches, while reigning champs USA have two golds.

Close competition

Only two finals between these sides have been won by more than one goal - with the last two gold medal matches going to overtime - indicating that things could be very close here.

At Sochi 2014, Canada had found themselves 2-0 down due to goals from Brianne Jenner and Marie-Philip Poulin.

Poulin then scored again in overtime on the powerplay after USA forward Hilary Knight was sent to the penalty box for a contested cross-check on Hayley Wickenheiser.

At PyeongChang 2018, it was 2-2 with overtime failing to yield a decider prompting the first shootout for women's hockey gold.

After Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson cleverly beat Shannon Szabados, Maddie Rooney denied Meghan Agosta to win USA's first gold since Nagano 1998.

Captain Clutch

We can expect to see something from Canada's Poulin, otherwise known as 'Captain Clutch'.

She is competing in her fourth Games, having first appeared at Vancouver 2010.

The 30-year-old has certainly made an impact in that time, becoming the first woman to score in three consecutive gold medal matches.

Poulin scored both goals in the Vancouver final, and twice in the Sochi 2014 decider including the game-winner in overtime,

She also found the net in the PyeongChang gold medal game but missed in the shootout as USA took victory.

She's also showing good form in Beijing, scoring twice in the 10-3 semi-final victory over Switzerland to take her tally to four for the tournament.

Marie-Philip Poulin during the preliminary round clash with USA Picture by Getty Images

A chance to make history

USA have the chance to create history by winning back-to-back gold medals in ice hockey for the first time in their history.

This is something the men haven't managed either with their two golds coming at Squaw Valley 1960 and Lake Placid 1980.

USA won the first-ever women's ice hockey gold medal at Nagano 1998, but had to wait another 20 years to overcome Canada for their second at PyeongChang 2018.

Group match

The result played out in the preliminary round won't have a direct impact on this game, but it is certainly a point of interest.

It was Canada who came out as 4-2 winners when these sides met last Tuesday .

Canada opened the scoring through Jenner, before USA went ahead thanks to goals from Dani Cameranesi and Alex Carpenter in the second period.

However, Jenner responded just 26 seconds later with Jamie Lee Rattray and Poulin giving their side a two-goal lead before the period was over.

How to watch the final

The big showdown between the United States and Canada is on Thursday 17 February at 12:10 Beijing time (23:10 EST or 20:10 PST on Wednesday).