Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Top Moment of the Day – 7 February: Snowboarder Max Parrot wins slopestyle gold three years after beating cancer 

There is action every day at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 but we’ll select for you the best one at the end of the competitions, when Beijing is closing its doors. Today: Canadian Max Parrot overcomes adversity to win snowboard slopestyle gold.

Cancer survivor Max Parrot defies the odds and the competition to claim Canada’s first gold of Beijing 2022

A show-stopping run filled to the brim with difficulty and star quality powered 27-year-old snowboard star Max Parrot to victory in the men's slopestyle competition.

Leaving nothing to chance, the Canadian paired a technical rail section with a cab 1620, 1440 and 1620 on the jumps to earn a score of 90.96, leaving the home favourite 17-year-old SU Yiming of People’s Republic of China with silver and fellow Canadian Mark McMorris in bronze.

“This is so incredibly special, especially with the run I did today. It’s the biggest run I’ve done in my entire career,” said Parrot who went one better than his silver from PyeongChang 2018. “I am extremely proud of myself and to take gold on that run means so much for me.”

There was also an extra layer of significance attached to the snowboarder’s victory at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjikaou with it coming three years after he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma – a type of blood cancer.

The illness forced Parrot to cease competing so he could undergo 12 rounds of chemotherapy over six months. That period of time culminated in the ‘toughest months’ of the Canadian’s life as he worked to build himself back to strength again after receiving the all-clear.

“I don’t take anything for granted anymore,” said Parrot after his victory when asked about the impact his battle with cancer has had on his life.

“It made me such a better snowboarder, as well. I try to appreciate every day now – the little things in the morning through to my passion of snowboard. I try to smile all day long now, and the results come with that now as well. It’s amazing.”

The magnitude of the occasion was also not lost on the Chinese teen prodigy sandwiched between the two established Canadian stars with their stories of adversity.

Reminding the watching world the power of the Olympics and the legacy it leaves behind, the newly crowned silver medallist shared with Olympics.com his highlight:

“The most important thing is sharing the podium with my idols,” said Su undoubtedly a star of snowboard’s next generation. “Mark and Max were my idols when I started snowboarding. Now I share a podium with them which is insane.”