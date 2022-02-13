Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Top Moment of the Day – 13 February: Suzanne Schulting anchors Dutch to emotional relay triumph

There is action every day at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 but we’ll select for you the best one at the end of the competitions, when Beijing is closing its doors. Today: Short track speed skating star Suzanne Schulting reigns supreme.

Scintillating Suzanne Schulting leads Dutch to relay title for second gold in Beijing

Short track speed skater Suzanne Schulting was the picture of delight when she crossed the line to secure gold for the Netherlands in the women’s 3000m relay.

The Dutch team - already world champions and record holders in the event - were unstoppable in the Capital Indoor Stadium.

Powered by the mighty Schulting engine, they beat Korea to gold in a new Olympic record of 4:03.409.

Arms outstretched, 24-year-old Schulting let out screams of joy before joining teammates Selma Poutsma, Xandra Velzeboer and Yara van Kerkhof to celebrate their achievement.

"I was actually so happy we were able to do it,” said a delighted Schulting after the race. “I am so proud of the girls. They did an amazing job. We did it!”

There was poignancy too with women remembering teammate PyeongChang 2018 relay bronze medallist Lara van Ruijven, who passed away suddenly in 2020.

“We dedicate it to Lara – we lost her. She is always in our minds as we know she’s here with us,” said Van Kerkhof.

“She is very special. We are so sad she is not here with us. She would be really proud,” added Schulting.

Team Netherlands celerate winning gold in the a new Olympic record time in the women's 3000m relay Picture by Getty Images

Schulting’s victory tonight marks the close of yet another stunning chapter in the skater’s whirlwind Beijing 2022 adventure.

In her first outing at the Games, the flying Dutchwoman set a new Olympic record time of 42.379 in the women’s 500m heats.

Though she would go on to be pipped to the gold by Arianna Fontana of Italy, Schulting’s blistering pace was just a taste of what was to come.

In the women’s 1000m event, four days later, the speed skater successfully defended her title from four years ago and, on her way to the top of podium, set a new world record time of 1:26.514 in the quarter-final.

It has not been all plain sailing for Schulting as she fell while in front in the mixed relay semi-finals, but three medals from these Games is still an impressive return.

The best bit? She isn't done yet.

Schulting will return to the track on Wednesday (16 February) to try to add the 1500m Olympic crown to her world title.