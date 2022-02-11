Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Top Moment of the Day – 11 February: Shaun White bids an emotional final farewell

There is action every day at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 but we’ll select for you the best one at the end of the competitions, when Beijing is closing its doors. Today: Shaun White shows his emotions on his Olympic curtain call.

Snowboarding legend Shaun White proud of his legacy as he says his final goodbyes

It was not to be for defending men’s snowboard halfpipe legend Shaun White on his fifth and final Winter Olympic Games at Beijing 2022.

The 35-year-old American, who has been the shining star of his discipline for well over a decade, finished just shy of the podium after a crash on his final attempt forced him to settle with his second run score of 85.00 on Friday (11 February).

The gold medal went to Hirano Ayumu of Japan with a superb final run of 96.00 ahead of Australia's Scotty James and Jan Scherrer of Switzerland.

Hirano hit a triple cork and a stunning 1440 in his third run and said afterwards, "I did what I wanted to do right at the end. I wasn't able to accept the second run score, but I managed to channel my anger well at the end."

It was only fitting that the man who had dominated the event for so long was there to witness one of the greatest runs in Olympic history.

White never mastered the triple cork, a trick he shelved back in 2013 after one failed attempt landed him in hospital.

At Beijing 2022, however, it was the key to Olympic gold and the old master embraced the new king to signify the passing of the baton.

Shaun White/Ayumu Hirano

That came minutes after White received a standing ovation from his fellow competitors and the spectators as he left the stage for the final time.

As he took his final bow, White was every bit grateful as he was proud of his efforts over the years, from his back-to-back golds at Turin 2006 and Vancouver 2010 to his golden redemption at PyeongChang 2018 following the pain of just missing the podium at Sochi 2014.

Struggling to hold back the tears, he told Olympics.com, "This is it for me. I'm so thankful to be here and so proud of Hirano and Scotty and Jan, incredible riders. I wish I could have landed my last run, but I was having some difficulty in my back leg for some reason.

"It’s done and I’m so relieved. Riding down to get to the halfpipe, just watching the sun come over the hill and the turbines and [the] beautiful, beautiful place we’re at, [I was] just trying to squeeze every little moment out of this process.

“It’s an honour to be doing it still and it’s an honour to have this last chance to say goodbye, to say thank you for everything.

“I always want more as a competitor, but I am proud. I’m leaving behind a lifetime and a career in this sport and a legacy.

“I’m proud of every moment so thank you. Thank you snowboarding.”