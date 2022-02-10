Iron Man and Joker at Beijing 2022: Skeleton racers’ funky helmets enthral at Winter Olympics

Along with their fiery performances on ice at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, skeleton racers have also grabbed attention with their uber-cool helmets.

From superheroes to intricate artwork, the skeleton helmets have featured some interesting designs at the Winter Games.

South Korea’s Yun Sungbin, who won gold at Pyeongchang 2018, was seen sliding down the slopes in his trademark Iron Man helmet at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.

1/9 Nathan Crumpton of Team American Samoa. 2/9 Katie Uhlaender of Team United States. 3/9 Mirela Rahneva of Team Canada. 4/9 Yin Zheng of Team China. 5/9 Yulia Kanakina of Tean ROC. 6/9 Tina Hermann of Team Germany. 7/9 Ander Mirambell of Team Spain. 8/9 Mattia Gaspari of Team Italy. 9/9 Jane Channell of Team Canada. Skeleton helmets at Beijing 2022.

The Joker, from Batman comics, also made an appearance on the helmet of Amedeo Bagnis of Italy, while USA’s Katie Uhlaender took inspiration from the national bird of her nation – American Bald Eagle.

Meanwhile, American Samoa’s Nathan Crumpton had a beautifully designed skull crafted on his helmet.

Sungbin Yun of Team South Korea, clad with an Iron Man helmet, slides during the training run at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Picture by 1 Getty Images

Skeleton athletes zip around the ice circuit head-first on a sled at speeds of over 130kmph. Helmets are their only safety gear.

A total of 50 athletes – 25 men and 25 women – are competing in skeleton at Beijing 2022.

Yun Sungbin defends the men’s title while we will have a new women’s champion as two-time Olympic gold medallist Great Britain’s Lizzy Yarnold retired after Pyeongchang 2018.