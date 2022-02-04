Snowboarding leopard to skiing duck - Cool Google Doodle celebrates Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

With the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics officially kicking off from Friday, search engine giant Google (Alphabet) celebrated the occasion digitally with a cool Google Doodle, giving the audience a sneak-peek into what’s in store for the next 16 days.

Six animated characters, including a snowboarding leopard, a team of red pandas on a sleigh, a figure-skating rabbit, a skiing duck and other animals playing various winter sports, replaced the Google logo on the search engine’s home page.

Google Doodles are spontaneous artistic changes made to the Google logo to celebrate notable global events, holidays, anniversaries and lives of famous personalities.

"The competitive critters featured in today’s Doodle have gathered from all over the world under the winter sky to keep their cool and put their opponents on ice. Who will be pouncing on victory and scurrying home an international legend?" Google Doodles’ blog post read, relating to the logo change with the Beijing Games’ motto of ‘Together for a shared future’.

Once clicked, Google directs users to the search results related to the Winter Games events, schedule among other things. The results page also carries some of the aforementioned animated competitors.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are taking place from February 4 to February 20 with around 3,000 athletes from all over the world competing in 109 different events.

The opening ceremony for Beijing 2022 was held at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in the Chinese capital on Friday.

M*ohammad Arif Khan* will be the only Indian athlete at the Winter Games. The Jammu and Kashmir skier will compete in two events – men’s slalom and giant slalom.

The Winter Paralympics, meanwhile, will be held in Beijing from March 4 till 13. The Paralympics will see approximately 600 competitors compete across 78 events.