Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: Abhinav Bindra lauds Mohammad Arif Khan’s spirited giant slalom showing

India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra and others from the Indian sports community have lauded Alpine skier Mohammad Arif Khan for his performance in the men’s giant slalom event at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Arif Khan, who was making his Winter Games debut, clocked 2 minutes and 47.24 seconds in his two runs to finish 45th among 89 skiers at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre on Sunday.

With his impressive run, the skier from Jammu and Kashmir bettered India’s previous best performance in the giant slalom event at the Winter Olympics. Jeremy Bujakowski, India’s first-ever Winter Olympian, had finished 65th in the event at Grenoble 1968 Winter Olympics.

Arif Khan may have been the second-last among 46 finishers in giant slalom but the fact that he completed both his runs successfully was a commendable effort.

Weather conditions at Yanqing were challenging during the event due to incessant snowfall and overcast conditions. More than 30 of the competitors couldn’t manage a second run after failing to finish Run 1 while seven more returned with DNFs (Did Not Finish) in Run 2.

“A spirited performance on Olympic debut by Arif Khan, finishing 45th and giving us our best-ever result in the Men's Giant Slalom at the Winter Games!” Abhinav Bindra, a gold medallist shooter from the Beijing 2008 Olympics, wrote on Twitter.

India’s six-time Winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan, who is accompanying Mohammad Arif Khan at the Winter Olympics, explained just how difficult it was for the athletes out there.

“It was a tough course. We always knew that the track would be very challenging, so we decided to focus on finishing the race first. He could have definitely gone faster, but that would have increased the probability to crash and bow out early,” Shiva Keshavan told the Hindustan Times.

Former India national skiing coach Shabir Ahmad Wani also echoed Shiva Keshavan’s sentiments.

“I have not known Arif to give up, and today was just another example. He skied very maturely. Snowfall makes it all the more challenging. It blurs your vision completely, but Arif didn't miss a single gate nor did he crash. It tells you how good he is,” Wani noted.

Arif Khan, the lone Indian at Beijing 2022, will have one more opportunity to impress at his debut Games. He will next be seen competing in the men’s slalom event - a faster and quicker skiing sport than giant slalom - at the same venue on February 16.

Tokyo 2020 javelin champion Neeraj Chopra had earlier urged the entire nation to support Arif Khan at Beijing 2022.