Beijing 2022: Top things to know about Kodaira Nao, Team Japan speed skater

Kodaira Nao left Beijing 2022 empty-handed, but told us that's "part of the game."

Not only was she the first Team Japan athlete to stand on an Olympic speed skating individual podium, but at 31 years and 268 days old, Kodaira was the oldest Japanese athlete to win an Olympic Winter Games gold medal when she claimed the title at PyeongChang 2018.

She arrived in China as the defending champion in the 500m and silver medallist over 1000m following her historic success in Korea.

But she did not threaten to get among the medallists, finishing 17th in the 500m and 10th over 1000m, with her focus for the future to be the longer race.

With insight accumulated over years of experience, Kodaira told Olympics.com: “I hesitated in the opener and then lost my pace. I wasn’t able to be my best self today, and it just gradually got away from me.

“Failure is part of me, part of the game, so I would not say there is nothing that I didn’t do well."

Sochi 2014 a pivotal moment for Kodaira

Sochi 2014 was a turning point for Kodaira who moved to the Netherlands after she missed the podium with fifth in the 500m and 13th over 1500m.

The European country dominates speed skating and have claimed 10 medals so far in Beijing including two individual golds and women's team pursuit bronze for Irene Schouten.

Kodaira trained with three-time Olympic gold medallist Marianne Timmer and went to the Netherlands with a thirst for knowledge about her chosen sport.

"I went to Holland more than to learn how to skate better technically, but to learn the skating culture," she told Associated Press. "That was more important to me."

She was given the nickname 'Boze Kat' - which means ‘angry cat’ in Dutch - because of her style and emotions while skating.

Kodaira spent two years in Europe and such was the impact she had that in October 2020 the Embassy of the Netherlands in Japan named a new lily variety in her name ‘Kodaira’ to honour her.

It was hoped the flower would serve as a bridge between the two countries.

After the PyeongChang triumph, further accolades followed in her homeland, including the Chino Sports Park International Skating Center in her home city of Chino, being renamed the Nao Ice Oval in 2018, in recognition of her achievements.

Beijing is Nao's fourth Winter Olympics 12 years after her debut at Vancouver 2010 where she won team pursuit silver.

Kodaira thrilled by teammate's success

While there were no trips to the podium for Kodaira, it was a different story for her fellow Japanese speed skater Takagi Miho.

Tagaki won gold in the 1000m in an Olympic record of 1:13.19 on Thursday 17 February to add to her silvers in the 500m, 1500m and women's team pursuit.

Kodaira paid tribute to the 27-year-old who also won three medals at PyeongChang 2018 to take her overall haul to seven.

Speaking after the 500m, she told Olympics.com: “It’s wonderful to be able to race out one’s best on the Olympic platform. She’s challenging herself in so many events, from 500m to team pursuit. It’s just so admirable.”