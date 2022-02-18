Beijing 2022 Speed Skating: Everything you need to know about the People's Republic of China's Ning Zhongyan

People's Republic of China speed skater Ning Zhongyan has proven to be a popular athlete among the home crowd.

The 22-year-old, who was born in Mudanjiang, has competed in the men's team pursuit, 1000m and 1500m at Beijing 2022.

There is more to come, as he still has the men's mass start to take part in.

Ning Zhongyan speed skating Picture by 2022 Getty Images

His Games so far

Ning is competing in his first Olympic Winter Games and started off with the men's 1500m.

While Dutch duo Kjeld Nuis and Thomas Krol as well as Republic of Korea's Kim Minseok took the medals, Ning came seventh - his fellow Chinese athletes Wang Haotian and Lian Wizen came 20th and 27th respectively.

After People's Republic of China finished eighth in the men's team pursuit, it was time for Ning to turn his attention to the men's 1000m.

In that race, it was Thomas Krol (NED), Laurent Dubreuil (CAN) and Haavard Holmefjord Lorentzen (NOR) who won the gold, silver and bronze respectively.

While Ning came fifth - behind Poland's Piotr Michalski - he was only 0.12 seconds off bronze, providing encouragement for what could potentially come in future Games.

Though, before thinking of the future, he'll be keen to impress once again in the men's mass start.

Finishing fifth

“I am quite satisfied with my performance. I performed better today than in the 1500m," he told Olympics.com after the 1000m. "I am in a better condition today. I have an advantage in the 1000m because the distance is shorter.

“In the 1500m I felt my body was stiff. It seemed like my body was trapped in a box.”

He continued to say: “This ranking is within my expectation. I felt OK about ranking top five. I will try to improve myself, especially accelerating in the first lap.”

Speaking about not winning an Olympic medal yet, he added: “I have expected a lot from myself since I won one gold medal and two sliver medals in the World Cup. This is my first Olympic Games. I really want to win a medal here to prove myself.

“What I need to do now is to adjust myself to perform better in tomorrow’s race [mass start] and in my next Olympic Games.

“I would mark seven or eight (out of 10) for my performance in this Olympic Games. There is still a race to go - this score is for the past two races.”

Ning Zhongyan skating Picture by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Positive signs

"I'm just so looking forward to the Beijing Olympic Winter Games and want to show the world the power I've got," he had said before the Games, as quoted by Global Times.

The 22-year-old has certainly done that but there are also other reasons for optimism when it comes to Ning's performances since he was admitted to the national team in 2018 - making his debut in the World Cup in Obihiro that year.

He won the men's 1500m final at the speed skating World Cup leg in Stavanger, Norway in November 2021, then claimed his first World Cup 1000m gold in Calgary, Canada a month later.

He has also won silver in the men's team sprint during the World Single Distance Championships at Salt Lake City in 2020.

How to Ning Zhongyan in action?

Saturday 19 February is the day to set aside if you want to see Ning make his final contributions at Beijing 2022.

The men's mass start semi-final begins at 15:00 Beijing time, with the final coming 90 minutes later.