Beijing 2022: How to watch Mishina, Galliamov and ROC Figure Skating Pairs

The pairs skating is the final figure skating event at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, starting on Friday 18 February and concluding on Saturday 19 February.

Three ROC pairs are due to compete when the short program takes place at the Capital Indoor Stadium on Friday, from 18:30 local time (13:30 in Moscow)

They are Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov, Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, and Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii.

Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov

Mishina and Galliamov are the 2021 world champions and making their Olympic Winter Games debut.

Along with People’s Republic of China pair Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, they are expected to be frontrunners for the Beijing 2022 title.

Mishina, 20, teamed up with Galliamov, 22, in 2017 and their success started soon after with a bronze medal at the 2018 world juniors before a gold medal at the 2019 world juniors.

They are the current European champions and scored the highest total in the pairs free skating in the team event earlier in Beijing 2022.

Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov

Tarasova and Morozov return for their second Olympic Winter Games after their debut at PeyongChang 2018 for OAR.

They finished second in the team event and fourth in the pairs skating event four years ago.

Tarasova, 27, and Morozov 29, have won two silver medals at world championships (2018 and 2019) and a bronze medal in 2017.

Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii

Having both been singles skater, Boikova and Kozlovskii teamed up in November 2015 and enjoyed success soon after with a silver medal at the 2017 world junior championships.

A bronze medal at the 2019 European championship followed before continued strong performances and becoming 2020 European champions.

Boikova, 20, and Kozlovskii, 22, are both from Saint Petersburg.

When and where to watch figure skating

The Beijing 2022 figure skating competition continues on Friday 18 February from 18:30 CST, with the pairs skating short program at the Capital Indoor Stadium.

The Beijing 2022 figure skating competition concludes on Saturday 19 February, with the pairs free skating from 19:00 CST.

Keep up with all the action in our Live Blog updates throughout Beijing 2022, here.