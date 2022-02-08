Beijing 2022 preview for 9 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games (USA)

Team USA fans, we hope you cleared your schedules for one of the busiest and action-packed days to look forward to at Beijing 2022.

Mikaela Shiffrin, Chloe Kim, Shaun White and John Shuster will all be in action, while the doubles lugers take their shot at a medal, and the ever-unpredictable snowboard cross finals are held for the women.

Alpine skiing - Shiffrin looks to regain slalom crown

The women's slalom at 10:15 (first run) and 13:45 (second run, medal event) is the day's Alpine skiing event and certainly one of the headliners. Will USA superstar Shiffrin regain her Olympic crown in this discipline?

She won gold at Sochi 2014 to shoot to worldwide fame before surprisingly finishing fourth at PyeongChang 2018 in what is her favoured event. Shiffrin is a four-time world champion in slalom and the bulk of her World Cup wins and podiums have come in this discipline. Look out for Katharina Liensberger (Austria) and Petra Vlhová (Slovakia), who will be among Shiffrin's toughest competition for the gold medal.

After Shiffrin's disappointing debut in the Games, where she failed to defend her giant slalom crown, going out in run 1, she will aim to win her first medal at Beijing 2022 - and fourth in total.

Snowboard - Shaun White's and Chloe Kim in halfpipe action

White, who has confirmed that these Winter Olympics will be the final competition of his impressive career, will be in snowboard halfpipe qualification action from 12:30, before the snowboard cross athletes, led by Lindsey Jacobellis, go for gold from 14:30.

Kim, who became the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding gold at PyeongChang 2018 at the age of 17, will open the day in the women's snowboard halfpipe qualification runs.

While Team USA doesn't play until the day after, the men's hockey competition also begins today.

Schedule 9 February (Beijing times listed)

Alpine Skiing

10:15 - 11:50: Women's Slalom Run 1

13:45 - 15:29: Women's Slalom Run 2 - MEDAL EVENT

Curling

20:05: Men's Round Robin Session 1

Denmark Vs Canada

United States of America Vs ROC

Norway Vs Switzerland

People's Republic of China Vs Sweden

Freestyle Skiing

11:00 - 11:20: Men's Freeski Big Air Final Run 1

11:22 - 11:42: Men's Freeski Big Air Final Run 2

11:45 - 12:05: Men's Freeski Big Air Final Run 3 - MEDAL EVENT

Ice Hockey

16:40: Men's Preliminary Round - Group B

ROC Vs Switzerland

21:10: Men's Preliminary Round - Group B

Czech Republic Vs Denmark

Luge

20:20: Doubles Run 1

21:35: Doubles Run 2 - MEDAL EVENT

Nordic Combined

15:00 - 15:35: Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Trial Round

16:00 - 16:51: Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Competition Round

19:00 - 19:35: Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Cross-Country - MEDAL EVENT

Snowboard

9:30 - 10:19: Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification Run 1

10:21 - 11:10: Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification Run 2

11:00 - 11:45: Women's Snowboard Cross Seeding Run 1

11:55 - 12:25: Women's Snowboard Cross Seeding Run 2

12:30 - 13:19: Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification Run 1

13:21 - 14:10: Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification Run 2

14:30 - 15:04: Women's Snowboard Cross 1/8 Finals

15:07 - 15:25: Women's Snowboard Cross Quarterfinals

15:28 - 15:38: Women's Snowboard Cross Semifinals

15:45: Women's Snowboard Cross Small Final

After Small Final: Women's Snowboard Cross Big Final - MEDAL EVENT

Short Track Speed Skating

19:00 - 19:30: Men's 1500m - Quarterfinals

19:44 - 20:16: Women's 1000m - Heats

20:29 - 20:44: Men's 1500m - Semifinals

20:45 - 20:59: Women's 3000m Relay - Semifinals

21:13 - 21:20: Men's 1500m - Final B

21:20 - 21:28: Men's 1500m - Final A - MEDAL EVENT

Where to watch?

