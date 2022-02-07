Beijing 2022 preview for 8 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games (USA)

It's a bumper day of medal action on 8 February with no fewer than 10 sets of medals to be awarded.

The day after his 36th birthday, speed skater Joey Mantia will be hoping to finally win his first Olympic medal. The Florida-native goes in the men's 1500m final at 18:30 (5:30am ET, 2:30am PT).

Jessie Diggins is back in action in the cross-country individual sprint, with qualifications at 16:00 and the elimination races starting at 18:30.

Team USA's lugers are back again, this time with Summer Britcher leading the women's charge with the third run at 19:50 and medal run at 21:35.

And, in the air – kind of – Darian Stevens will be hoping to clinch the first-ever Olympic freeski big air gold medal at 10:00 (9:00pm ET day before, 6:00pm PT day before).

There's also the start of the individual figure skating events, with Nathan Chen and Jason Brown leading Team USA's charge in the men's singles.

The men's short program takes place at 09:15 (8:15pm ET day before, 5:15pm PT day before).

Ice hockey - USA vs Canada in likely preview of final

There simply isn't a bigger clash in international women's hockey.

The top two teams in the world and perennial Olympic and World Championship finalists, the United States and Canada, go head-to-head for the first time in this tournament in the preliminary round at 12:10 (11:10pm ET day before, 8:10pm PT day before).

With all five teams from their Group A guaranteed a spot in the quarter-finals, you might be forgiven for thinking very little rests on the line. But you would think wrong.

Depending on how the round-robin shakes out, these two teams will likely meet again in the final (or semi-final, in a less likely scenario). So this would be an appetiser ahead of the main course, albeit with the same amount of strength of feeling that always goes into this rivalry clash.

With bragging rights on the line – at least until the knockout rounds – this will be one to watch.

Team USA speed skater Joey Mantia Picture by Getty Images

Speed skating - Joey Mantia sets sights on Olympic podium

Joey Mantia is competing at his third Games, four years after finishing fourth in the 1,000m in PyeongChang.

He’s a three-time world champion in the mass start - an event in which no other man has won more than one global title

Mantia was eighth in the 1500 in 2018 and was on fine form at the US Olympic trials where he won the event in a new track record.

Emery Lehman is also a three-time Olympian and was the youngest male athlete on Team USA at Sochi 2014.

Nathan Chen at Skate America, 2020

Figure skating – Spotlight on Nathan Chen as men's singles gets underway

The field, for once, looks open in the men's singles figure skating event which begins with the short program (09:15).

Two-time defending champion Hanyu Yuzuru of Japan has had an injury-hit season just as he did four years ago.

The USA’s three-time world champion Nathan Chen was beaten in an international competition for the first time since PyeongChang 2018 when he finished third at October's Skate America Grand Prix event; while Hanyu's compatriots Uno Shoma and Kagiyama Yuma have both had strong seasons.

Hanyu beat both Uno and Kagiyama at the Japanese national championships, however, and will seek to carry that into Beijing.

Further down the field, competition will be equally fierce to push for a medal should one of the favourites slip up.

Schedule February 8

All times local to Beijing

Alpine skiing

11:00–13:14: Men’s Super-G – MEDAL EVENT

Biathlon

16:30–18:15: Men’s 20km individual – MEDAL EVENT

Cross-country skiing

16:00-16:40: Women's Sprint Free Qualification

16:50-17:35: Men's Sprint Free Qualification

18:30-18:55: Women's Sprint Free Quarterfinals

18:55-19:25: Men's Sprint Free Quarterfinals

19:25-19:35: Women's Sprint Free Semifinals

19:35-19:47: Men's Sprint Free Semifinals

19:47-20:00: Women's Sprint Free Final – MEDAL EVENT

20:00-20:14: Men's Sprint Free Final – MEDAL EVENT

Curling

14:05–16:00: Mixed doubles bronze medal game – MEDAL EVENT

20:05–22:00: Mixed doubles gold medal game – MEDAL EVENT

Figure Skating

09:15: Men’s Single Skating – Short Program

Freestyle skiing

10:00-10:20: Women’s Freeski Big Air Final Run 1

10:22-10:42: Women’s Freeski Big Air Final Run 2

10:45-11:05: Women’s Freeski Big Air Final Run 3 – MEDAL EVENT

Ice Hockey

12:10: Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A

United States of America VS Canada

16:40: Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B

21:10: Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A

Finland VS ROC

21:10: Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B

Sweden VS Denmark

Luge

19:50: Women’s Singles Run

21:35: Women’s Singles Run – MEDAL EVENT

Snowboard

10:40-11:05: Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Qualification Run

11:07-11:32: Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Qualification Run

11:34-11:59: Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Elimination Run

12:01-12:26: Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Elimination Run

14:30-14:48: Women's Parallel Giant Slalom 1/8 Finals

14:48-15:06: Men's Parallel Giant Slalom 1/8 Finals

15:06-15:15: Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Quarterfinals

15:15-15:24: Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Quarterfinals

15:24-15:30: Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Semifinals

15:30-15:36: Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Semifinals

15:36: Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Small Final – MEDAL EVENT

15:43: Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Small Final – MEDAL EVENT

After Small Final: Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Big Final – MEDAL EVENT

After Small Final: Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Big Final – MEDAL EVENT

Speed Skating

18:30–19:50: Men’s 1500m – MEDAL EVENT

Where to watch?

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners