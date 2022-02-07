Beijing 2022 preview for 8 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games

It's a bumper day of medal action on 8 February with no fewer than 10 sets of medals to be awarded, with People's Republic of China's Ailing (Eileen) Gu involved in the women's freeski big air final.

Here are some of the other top highlights of the day:

Ice hockey - USA vs Canada in likely preview of final

There simply isn't a bigger clash in international women's ice hockey.

The top two teams in the world and perennial Olympic and World Championship finalists, the United States and Canada, go head-to-head for the first time in this tournament in the preliminary round (12:10–14:25).

Canada won four straight Olympic golds from 2002 before being beaten in a shootout by the United States in PyeongChang.

Theirs is a combination of veterans and rookies with captain Marie-Philip Poulin and Rebecca Johnston competing in their fourth Games.

With all five teams from their Group A guaranteed a spot in the quarter-finals, you might be forgiven for thinking very little rests on the line. But you would think wrong.

Depending on how the round-robin shakes out, these two teams will likely meet again in the final (or semi-final, in a less likely scenario). So this would be an appetiser ahead of the main course, albeit with the same amount of strength of feeling that always goes into this rivalry clash.

With bragging rights on the line – at least until the knockout rounds – this will be one to watch.

Figure skating – Men’s singles get under way

The field, for once, looks open in the men's singles figure skating event which begins with the short program (09:15).

Two-time defending champion Hanyu Yuzuru of Japan will make his Beijing 2022 debut after an injury-hit season.

The USA’s three-time world champion Nathan Chen was beaten in an international competition for the first time since PyeongChang 2018 when he finished third at October's Skate America Grand Prix event; while Hanyu's compatriots Uno Shoma and Kagiyama Yuma have both had strong seasons.

Further down the field, competition will be equally fierce to push for a medal should one of the favourites slip up.

Freestyle skiing - Canada in fine form

Canada's Megan Oldham is on fine form in the Beijing 2022 Big Air competition, having qualified first on 7 February. France's Tess Ledeux ended the day second, with home star Ailing (Eileen) Gu in fifth.

Alpine skiing - Mayer looks for another medal

Matthias Mayer appears to be a man made for the Olympic occasions.

The Austrian is the defending Olympic champion in men's super-G (11:00), won downhill gold at Sochi 2014 and finished third in the downhill at Beijing 2022. But, perhaps surprisingly, he has never won a World Championships medal and also never won a discipline crystal globe on the World Cup circuit.

He'll be looking for his fourth Olympic medal here.

Brodie Seger, fourth at the 2021 FIS World Championships, will represent Canada.

Dave Ryding became the first Briton to win an alpine skiing World Cup gold with victory in the Kitzbuhel slalom in January and will compete in his fourth Games.

Schedule February 8

All times local to Beijing

Alpine skiing

11:00–13:14: Men’s Super-G – MEDAL EVENT

Biathlon

16:30–18:15: Men’s 20km individual – MEDAL EVENT

Cross-country skiing

16:00-16:40: Women's Sprint Free Qualification

16:50-17:35: Men's Sprint Free Qualification

18:30-18:55: Women's Sprint Free Quarterfinals

18:55-19:25: Men's Sprint Free Quarterfinals

19:25-19:35: Women's Sprint Free Semifinals

19:35-19:47: Men's Sprint Free Semifinals

19:47-20:00: Women's Sprint Free Final – MEDAL EVENT

20:00-20:14: Men's Sprint Free Final – MEDAL EVENT

Curling

14:05–16:00: Mixed doubles bronze medal game – MEDAL EVENT

20:05–22:00: Mixed doubles gold medal game – MEDAL EVENT

Figure Skating

09:15: Men’s Single Skating – Short Program

Freestyle skiing

10:00-10:20: Women’s Freeski Big Air Final Run 1

10:22-10:42: Women’s Freeski Big Air Final Run 2

10:45-11:05: Women’s Freeski Big Air Final Run 3 – MEDAL EVENT

Ice Hockey

12:10: Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A

United States of America VS Canada

16:40: Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B

Japan VS Czech Republic

21:10: Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A

Finland VS ROC

21:10: Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B

Sweden VS Denmark

Luge

19:50: Women’s Singles Run

21:35: Women’s Singles Run – MEDAL EVENT

Snowboard

10:40-11:05: Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Qualification Run

11:07-11:32: Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Qualification Run

11:34-11:59: Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Elimination Run

12:01-12:26: Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Elimination Run

14:30-14:48: Women's Parallel Giant Slalom 1/8 Finals

14:48-15:06: Men's Parallel Giant Slalom 1/8 Finals

15:06-15:15: Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Quarterfinals

15:15-15:24: Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Quarterfinals

15:24-15:30: Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Semifinals

15:30-15:36: Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Semifinals

15:36: Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Small Final – MEDAL EVENT

15:43: Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Small Final – MEDAL EVENT

After Small Final: Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Big Final – MEDAL EVENT

After Small Final: Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Big Final – MEDAL EVENT

Speed Skating

18:30–19:50: Men’s 1500m – MEDAL EVENT

Where to watch?

