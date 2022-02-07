Beijing 2022 preview for 8 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games
Canada set for head-to-head with the USA in women's ice hockey while men's figure skating gets underway
It's a bumper day of medal action on 8 February with no fewer than 10 sets of medals to be awarded, with People's Republic of China's Ailing (Eileen) Gu involved in the women's freeski big air final.
Here are some of the other top highlights of the day:
Ice hockey - USA vs Canada in likely preview of final
There simply isn't a bigger clash in international women's ice hockey.
The top two teams in the world and perennial Olympic and World Championship finalists, the United States and Canada, go head-to-head for the first time in this tournament in the preliminary round (12:10–14:25).
Canada won four straight Olympic golds from 2002 before being beaten in a shootout by the United States in PyeongChang.
Theirs is a combination of veterans and rookies with captain Marie-Philip Poulin and Rebecca Johnston competing in their fourth Games.
With all five teams from their Group A guaranteed a spot in the quarter-finals, you might be forgiven for thinking very little rests on the line. But you would think wrong.
Depending on how the round-robin shakes out, these two teams will likely meet again in the final (or semi-final, in a less likely scenario). So this would be an appetiser ahead of the main course, albeit with the same amount of strength of feeling that always goes into this rivalry clash.
With bragging rights on the line – at least until the knockout rounds – this will be one to watch.
Figure skating – Men’s singles get under way
The field, for once, looks open in the men's singles figure skating event which begins with the short program (09:15).
Two-time defending champion Hanyu Yuzuru of Japan will make his Beijing 2022 debut after an injury-hit season.
The USA’s three-time world champion Nathan Chen was beaten in an international competition for the first time since PyeongChang 2018 when he finished third at October's Skate America Grand Prix event; while Hanyu's compatriots Uno Shoma and Kagiyama Yuma have both had strong seasons.
Further down the field, competition will be equally fierce to push for a medal should one of the favourites slip up.
Freestyle skiing - Canada in fine form
Canada's Megan Oldham is on fine form in the Beijing 2022 Big Air competition, having qualified first on 7 February. France's Tess Ledeux ended the day second, with home star Ailing (Eileen) Gu in fifth.
Alpine skiing - Mayer looks for another medal
Matthias Mayer appears to be a man made for the Olympic occasions.
The Austrian is the defending Olympic champion in men's super-G (11:00), won downhill gold at Sochi 2014 and finished third in the downhill at Beijing 2022. But, perhaps surprisingly, he has never won a World Championships medal and also never won a discipline crystal globe on the World Cup circuit.
He'll be looking for his fourth Olympic medal here.
Brodie Seger, fourth at the 2021 FIS World Championships, will represent Canada.
Dave Ryding became the first Briton to win an alpine skiing World Cup gold with victory in the Kitzbuhel slalom in January and will compete in his fourth Games.
Schedule February 8
All times local to Beijing
Alpine skiing
11:00–13:14: Men’s Super-G – MEDAL EVENT
Biathlon
16:30–18:15: Men’s 20km individual – MEDAL EVENT
Cross-country skiing
16:00-16:40: Women's Sprint Free Qualification
16:50-17:35: Men's Sprint Free Qualification
18:30-18:55: Women's Sprint Free Quarterfinals
18:55-19:25: Men's Sprint Free Quarterfinals
19:25-19:35: Women's Sprint Free Semifinals
19:35-19:47: Men's Sprint Free Semifinals
19:47-20:00: Women's Sprint Free Final – MEDAL EVENT
20:00-20:14: Men's Sprint Free Final – MEDAL EVENT
Curling
14:05–16:00: Mixed doubles bronze medal game – MEDAL EVENT
20:05–22:00: Mixed doubles gold medal game – MEDAL EVENT
Figure Skating
09:15: Men’s Single Skating – Short Program
Freestyle skiing
10:00-10:20: Women’s Freeski Big Air Final Run 1
10:22-10:42: Women’s Freeski Big Air Final Run 2
10:45-11:05: Women’s Freeski Big Air Final Run 3 – MEDAL EVENT
Ice Hockey
12:10: Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A
United States of America VS Canada
16:40: Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B
Japan VS Czech Republic
21:10: Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A
Finland VS ROC
21:10: Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B
Sweden VS Denmark
Luge
19:50: Women’s Singles Run
21:35: Women’s Singles Run – MEDAL EVENT
Snowboard
10:40-11:05: Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Qualification Run
11:07-11:32: Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Qualification Run
11:34-11:59: Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Elimination Run
12:01-12:26: Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Elimination Run
14:30-14:48: Women's Parallel Giant Slalom 1/8 Finals
14:48-15:06: Men's Parallel Giant Slalom 1/8 Finals
15:06-15:15: Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Quarterfinals
15:15-15:24: Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Quarterfinals
15:24-15:30: Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Semifinals
15:30-15:36: Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Semifinals
15:36: Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Small Final – MEDAL EVENT
15:43: Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Small Final – MEDAL EVENT
After Small Final: Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Big Final – MEDAL EVENT
After Small Final: Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Big Final – MEDAL EVENT
Speed Skating
18:30–19:50: Men’s 1500m – MEDAL EVENT
