Beijing 2022 preview for 7 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games (USA)

It's potentially another huge day for Team USA with medal prospects on the slopes and on the ice.

The figure skating team event will come to a dramatic conclusion with the pairs (09:15), ice dance (10:30), and women's singles (11:35) free programs.

Team Persinger/Plys, the curlers, will conclude their round-robin games against the world champion Great Britain (Jenn Dodds and Bruce Mouat) at 09:05 (8:05pm ET day before, 5:05pm PT day before). The semi-finals follow later in the day, if they qualify.

Red Gerard, the defending Olympic champion in men's snowboard slopestyle, sets out to hang on to his gold medal in the final of that event at 12:00 (11:00pm ET day before, 8:00pm PT day before).

And there's also a potential medal in speed skating through Brittany Bowe in 1500m action at 16:30 (5:30am ET, 2:30am PT).

But our top pick for the day is on the racing slopes.

Alpine skiing - Shiffrin looks to defend giant slalom gold

Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin is in action in Yanqing today as she attempts to retain her women's giant slalom crown.

Shiffrin has won two giant slalom World Cup races in four starts this season, and prefers the technical events, so should be a force to be reckoned with.

However, there is one great leveller – none of the skiers will have raced on the piste in a major race before.

The first run takes place at 09:30, with the second at 14:30 (1:30 am ET, 22:30pm PT day before).

Redmond GERARD

Snowboard - Red Gerard looks to maintain USA slopestyle dominance

Red Gerard won the 2018 slopestyle title in PyeongChang ahead of Canadian duo Max Parrot and Mark McMorris.

Since slopestyle was introduced to the Games in 2014, the USA has won all four gold medals on offer for men and women and Gerard will be looking to be the first man to retain the title. Since then he has won bronze at the 2020 X Games in Aspen.

Canadian pair Parrot and McMorris - who won silver and bronze respectively in PyeongChang - will compete once more.

Figure skating - First medals awarded

The team event in figure skating comes to a dramatic conclusion today. Action sees the final three segments (09:22–12:16) for the teams, featuring the men's singles, ice dance, and women's singles free programs.

Tactics will once again be in play, especially in the singles categories, as teams try to determine which skaters would be best placed to help them achieve the positions required for a medal.

Notably, the men's individual event begins the next day, which will likely also come under consideration.

Maggie Voisin of USA Picture by 2014 Getty Images

Freestyle skiing - Freeski big air

Qualifications take place in the inaugural freeski big air Olympic event, which will feature home interest in the Youth Olympic Games champion and world bronze medallist Ailing (Eileen) Gu in the women's event (09:30–11:44).

Expect fierce competition to come from the USA’s Maggie Voisin - winner of seven X Games medals – eight years after she was the youngest member of Team USA in Sochi aged 15. However, she was injured while training after arriving in Russia which prevented her from competing.

The men's freeski big air also makes its debut with qualifications in the afternoon.

The USA’s Alex Hall features heavily among the medal contenders and underlined his podium potential with gold at the 2022 X Games in Aspen in January with a never-before-seen 2160 in the freeski.

Schedule 7 February

All times local to Beijing

Alpine Skiing

09:30: Women's Giant Slalom Run 1

12:00: Men's Downhill - MEDAL EVENT

14:30: Women's Giant Slalom Run 2 - MEDAL EVENT

Biathlon

17:00 - 18:40: Women's 15km Individual - MEDAL EVENT

Curling

9:05: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 13

Switzerland VS Norway

Canada VS Italy

United States of America VS Great Britain

Czech Republic VS People's Republic of China

20:05: Mixed Doubles Semi-final

Freestyle Skiing

9:30 - 10:14: Women's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 1

10:15 - 10:59: Women's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 2

11:00 - 11:44: Women's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 3

13:30 - 14:14: Men's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 1

14:15 - 14:59: Men's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 2

15:00 - 15:44: Men's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 3

Figure Skating

9:15: Team Event - Men Single Skating - Free Skating

10:30: Team Event - Ice Dance - Free Dance

11:35 - 12:16: Team Event - Women Single Skating - Free Skating - MEDAL EVENT

Ice Hockey

Women's Preliminary Round - Group A

12:10: Canada VS ROC

16:40: Czech Republic VS Denmark

21:10: Finland VS Switzerland

Women's Preliminary Round - Group B

21:10: Sweden VS People's Republic of China

Luge

19:50 - 21:00: Women's Singles Run 1

21:30 - 22:40: Women's Singles Run 2

Ski Jumping

18:28 - 19:07: Mixed Team Trial Round for Competition

19:45 - 20:36: Mixed Team 1st Round

20:51 - 21:27: Mixed Team Final Round - MEDAL EVENT

Snowboard

12:00 - 12:25: Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 1

12:27 - 12:52: Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 2

12:54 - 13:19: Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 3 - MEDAL EVENT

Speed Skating

16:30 - 17:50: Women's 1500m - MEDAL EVENT

Short Track Speed Skating

19:30 - 19:42: Women's 500m – Quarterfinals

19:44 - 20:00: Men's 1000m – Quarterfinals

20:13 - 20:19: Women's 500m – Semifinals

20:20 - 20:28: Men's 1000m – Semifinals

20:41 - 20:46: Women's 500m - Final B

20:46 - 20:51: Women's 500m - Final A - MEDAL EVENT

20:52 - 20:58: Men's 1000m - Final B

20:58 - 21:04: Men's 1000m - Final A - MEDAL EVENT

Where to watch?

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners