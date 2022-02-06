Beijing 2022 preview for 7 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games

A total of nine medal events are on tap today, including men's downhill and women's giant slalon, the two alpine ski events postponed yesterday due to weather conditions, and another debut for a mixed team event, this one in ski jumping as men and women compete together at the Olympics for the first time.

The round-robin in mixed doubles curling comes to an end with the last four matches including USA against Great Britain, before the semi-finals take place in the evening.

And there's lots more too, of which we've picked out a few of the day's events not to be missed:

Snowboard – Max Parrot and Mark McMorris look to break USA dominance

Red Gerard won the 2018 slopestyle title in PyeongChang ahead of Canadian duo Max Parrot and Mark McMorris.

Since slopestyle was introduced to the Games in 2014, the USA has won all four gold medals on offer for men and women and Gerard will be looking to be the first man to retain the title.

Parrot was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and underwent chemotherapy. He made a stunning return to competition by winning the big air gold medal at the 2019 X Games in Norway.

He will compete in his third Games in Beijing alongside teammate McMorris who has two slopestyle bronze medals from 2014 and 2018.

Su Yiming, from host nation People's Republic of China, qualified to the final with the best score.

Figure skating - First medals awarded

The team event in figure skating comes to a dramatic conclusion with the final three segments (09:15) for the top five teams, featuring the men's singles, ice dance, and women's singles free programs.

Tactics will once again be in play, especially in the singles categories, as teams try to determine which skaters would be best-placed to help them achieve the positions required for a medal.

Notably, the men's individual event begins the very next day, which will likely also come under consideration.

Freestyle skiing - Freeski big air

Qualifications take place in the inaugural freeski big air Olympic event, which will feature home interest in the Youth Olympic Games champion and world bronze medallist Ailing (Eileen) Gu in the women's event (09:30–11:44).

Expect Gu's fiercest competition to come from Tess Ledeux of France, Canada's Megan Oldham, USA's Maggie Voisin, and world champion Anastasia Tatalina of ROC.

The men's freeski big air also makes its debut with qualifications in the afternoon. Oliver Magnusson of Sweden is the defending world champion, with Édouard Therriault (Canada) and Kim Gubser (Switzerland) the silver and bronze medallists from the 2021 Worlds.

Other names likely to be involved are Andri Ragettli of Switzerland and Alex Hall of the USA.

Alpine skiing – All eyes on the blue-riband downhill

Arguably the men's blue-riband event - the downhill (12:00) – will be the first medal event of the Alpine skiing programme at Beijing 2022 after it was rescheduled from the 6 to 7 February due to high winds on Sunday.

Aksel Lund Svindal, the 2018 Olympic champion, retired in 2019. All eyes would have been on Svindal's fellow Norwegian and two-time Olympic downhill medallist Kjetil Jansrud following silver in 2018 and bronze in 2014. However, the 36-year-old suffered a season-ending knee injury in a crash at Beaver Creek during a World Cup race.

Austrians Vincent Kriechmayr – the reigning world champion – and 2014 Olympic champion Matthias Mayer, as well as Switzerland's Beat Feuz, will be among the remaining medal contenders.

Schedule 7 February

All times local to Beijing

Alpine Skiing

09:30: Women's Giant Slalom Run 1

12:00: Men's Downhill - MEDAL EVENT

14:30: Women's Giant Slalom Run 2 - MEDAL EVENT

Biathlon

17:00 - 18:40: Women's 15km Individual - MEDAL EVENT

Curling

9:05: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 13

Switzerland VS Norway

Canada VS Italy

United States of America VS Great Britain

Czech Republic VS People's Republic of China

20:05 Mixed Doubles Semi-final

Freestyle Skiing

9:30 - 10:14: Women's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 1

10:15 - 10:59: Women's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 2

11:00 - 11:44: Women's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 3

13:30 - 14:14: Men's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 1

14:15 - 14:59: Men's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 2

15:00 - 15:44: Men's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 3

Figure Skating

9:15: Team Event - Men Single Skating - Free Skating

10:30: Team Event - Ice Dance - Free Dance

11:30: Team Event - Women Single Skating - Free Skating - MEDAL EVENT

Ice Hockey

Women's Preliminary Round - Group A

12:10: Canada VS ROC

16:40: Czech Republic VS Denmark

21:10: Finland VS Switzerland

Women's Preliminary Round - Group B

21:10: Sweden VS People's Republic of China

Luge

19:50 - 21:00: Women's Singles Run 1

21:30 - 22:40: Women's Singles Run 2

Snowboard

12:00 - 12:25: Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 1

12:27 - 12:52: Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 2

12:54 - 13:19: Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 3 - MEDAL EVENT

Ski Jumping

18:28 - 19:07: Mixed Team Trial Round for Competition

19:45 - 20:36: Mixed Team 1st Round

20:51 - 21:27: Mixed Team Final Round - MEDAL EVENT

Speed Skating

16:30 - 17:50: Women's 1500m - MEDAL EVENT

Short Track Speed Skating

19:30 - 19:42: Women's 500m – Quarterfinals

19:44 - 20:00: Men's 1000m – Quarterfinals

20:13 - 20:19: Women's 500m – Semifinals

20:20 - 20:28: Men's 1000m – Semifinals

20:41 - 20:46: Women's 500m - Final B

20:46 - 20:51: Women's 500m - Final A - MEDAL EVENT

20:52 - 20:58: Men's 1000m - Final B

20:58 - 21:04: Men's 1000m - Final A - MEDAL EVENT

