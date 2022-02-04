Beijing 2022 preview for 5 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games (USA)

The first medals are awarded today – and Team USA has a real shot at winning one. There will be six medal finals, although the U.S. will realistically be looking at the very first of those finals for their best chance at a first-day medal.

Also today, Jamie Anderson begins her quest for a snowboard slopestyle three-peat in the qualifying rounds from 10:45 (9:45pm ET day before, 6:45pm PT day before).

Cross-country skiing - All eyes on Diggins

In 2018, Jessie Diggins made history alongside Kikkan Randall as the first Americans to win Olympic gold in cross-country skiing, when they triumphed in the team sprint event.

That year, Diggins finished fifth in the individual women's skiathlon – in which athletes have to ski half of the 15km race in the classical style and the other half freestyle.

Since then she has gone on to produce some of the best skiing of her career, winning the Distance and overall World Cup titles in 2020/21, clinching the prestigious Tour de Ski along the way.

Her event is the very first of the Games that will award medals, and it starts at 15:45 (2:45am ET, 11:45pm PT day before).

Short track speed skating - Mixed team event debuts and Kristen Santos eyes medal on Olympic bow

The action begins in short track at 19:00 with the first heats in the women's 500m and men's 1000m events, but the highlight of the evening in that sport is the inaugural running of the sport's mixed team event at the Winter Olympics.

Intriguingly, this event has never been held at World Championships level either. It has, however, been part of the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup series since 2018.

Olympic hosts People's Republic of China won two of the four events in the 2021/22 season, including the season's first race at the Capital Indoor Stadium which will also host the Games, and this could well see the host country's first medal of Beijing 2022.

Kristen Santos represents the USA’s best hope of claiming their first women’s short track speed skating medal since 2010.

She was fourth at the 2021 World Championships in the 500m which she won at the national trials in December and ranks among the top 10 in all three individual distances including second in the 1,000m.

Maame Biney – who made history in PyeongChang as the first black woman to make a USA Olympic speed skating team – is the only returning Olympian.

Just two men made it through the national trials meaning there will be no Team USA representation in the men’s team relay for the first time since Albertville 1992.

Andrew Heo and Ryan Pivirotto make their Olympic debuts in Beijing although the latter did travel to PyeongChang where he was an alternate for the men’s 1000m and team relay.

Jessie Diggins Picture by 2020 Getty Images

Luge – Mazdzer makes history despite broken foot

Chris Mazdzer will compete in his fourth Olympic Winter Games in Beijing where he will make history as the first luge athlete to compete in three Olympic events: singles, doubles and the team relay.

The 33-year-old became the first American singles luge medallist when he won silver in PyeongChang and he was also part of the USA team relay that finished fourth in 2018.

Mazdzer revealed at the end of September that he had broken his right foot during a preseason training run.

The USA luge team had been training at the 2014 Olympic track in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, when Mazdzer’s foot struck a piece of ice as he was travelling at 120kmh (75mph).

Tucker West competes at his third Olympics while Jonny Gustafson makes his Games debut.

Schedule 5 February

All times local to Beijing

Biathlon

17:00–18:15: Mixed Relay 4x6km – MEDAL EVENT

Cross-Country Skiing

15:45–16:35: W 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon – MEDAL EVENT

Curling

9:05: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 7

Australia VS Norway

Switzerland VS Sweden

14:05: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 8

People’s Republic of China VS United States of America

Czech Republic VS Great Britain

Sweden VS Canada

Australia VS Italy

20:05: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 9

Great Britain VS Italy

Norway VS People’s Republic of China

Czech Republic VS Switzerland

United States of America VS Canada

Freestyle Skiing

18:00-18:30: Men's Moguls Qualification 2

19:30-20:00: Men's Moguls Final 1

20:05-20:30: Men's Moguls Final 2

20:40-20:55: Men's Moguls Final 3 - MEDAL EVENT

Ice Hockey

Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A

12:10: Canada VS Finland

21:10: United States of America VS ROC

Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B

16:40: Japan VS Denmark

16:40 Czech Republic VS Sweden

Luge

19:10-20:20: Men’s Singles Run 1

20:50-22:00: Men’s Singles Run 2

Snowboard

10:45-11:45: Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification Run 1

11:47-12:47: Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification Run 2

Ski Jumping

13:15-14:00: Men’s Normal Hill Individual Trial Round For Qualification

14:20-15:26: Men’s Normal Hill Individual Qualification Round

17:45-18:15: Women’s Normal Hill Individual Trial Round For Competition

18:45-19:20: Women’s Normal Hill Individual 1st Round

19:35-20:08: W Normal Hill Individual Final Round – MEDAL EVENT

Speed Skating

16:30–17:51: Women’s 3000m – MEDAL EVENT

Short Track Speed Skating

19:00-19:24: Women’s 500m Heats

19:38-20:10: Men’s 1000m Heats

20:23-20:38: Mixed Team Relay Quarter-Finals

20:53-21:03: Mixed Team Relay Semi-Finals

21:18-21:26: Mixed Team Relay Final B

21:26-21.34: Mixed Team Relay Final A - MEDAL EVENT

Where to watch?

Here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners.