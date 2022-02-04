Beijing 2022 preview for 5 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games

The first set of medals of the Games will be awarded in cross-country skiing in the afternoon as competition kicks into high gear. With six medal events today, we've taken a look at some of the day's highlights you shouldn't miss:

Freestyle skiing - Can Kingsbury make it two straight golds?

The men's moguls athletes return to the slopes in Zhangjiakou for a second qualification round at 18:00 before the final at 19:30, with Mikael Kingsbury looking for a third consecutive Olympic medal after silver in Sochi and gold in PyeongChang. Kingsbury topped the standings during Thursday's first qualification round to advance to Saturday's final in style.

The Canadian remains at the top of his game aged 29 and will be looking to add to an impressive international career which began when he was just 17 and to date includes 71 World Cup event wins, nine overall and moguls World Cup crowns, six World Championship golds (three each in moguls and the non-Olympic dual moguls), and his two Olympic medals.

PyeongChang silver medallist Matt Graham underwent surgery in December after breaking his collarbone during a training run in Idre Fjall in Sweden.

The Australian has been training at the Geoff Henke Olympic Winter Training Centre in Brisbane where athletes launch off a ramp and land in a swimming pool rather than on snow. After registering a DNF in the first qualifier on Thursday, he'll be hoping to bounce back in Saturday's second qualifier to secure his place in the final.

Daichi Hara, who won bronze in 2018 and is also a professional cyclist, will also line up representing Japan.

Ice hockey – Canada look to overcome Finland

There is an intriguing women's ice hockey match-up in Group A between reigning 2021 world champions and 2018 silver medallists Canada and Finland (12:10–14:25).

Finland eliminated Canada in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Championships, and the Finnish women's team has consistently been the closest team to challenging the Canadian and American dominance of international women's ice hockey.

All eyes will be on the round-robin clash ahead of a potential re-match further on in the tournament.

Short track speed skating - Mixed team event debuts

The action begins in short track at 19:00 with the inaugural running of the sport's mixed team event at the Winter Olympics.

Olympic hosts People's Republic of China won two of the four World Cup events in the 2021/22 season, including the season's first race at the Capital Indoor Stadium which will also host the Games, and this could well see the host country's first medal of Beijing 2022.

The Netherlands, Hungary and ROC are also among the medal contenders.

Schedule 5 February

All times local to Beijing

Biathlon

17:00–18:15: Mixed Relay 4x6km – MEDAL EVENT

Cross-Country Skiing

15:45–16:35: W 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon – MEDAL EVENT

Curling

9:05: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 7

Australia VS Norway

Switzerland VS Sweden

14:05: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 8

People’s Republic of China VS United States of America

Czech Republic VS Great Britain

Sweden VS Canada

Australia VS Italy

20:05: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 9

Great Britain VS Italy

Norway VS People’s Republic of China

Czech Republic VS Switzerland

United States of America VS Canada

Freestyle Skiing

18:00-18:30: Men's Moguls Qualification 2

19:30-20:00: Men's Moguls Final 1

20:05-20:30: Men's Moguls Final 2

20:40-20:55: Men's Moguls Final 3 - MEDAL EVENT

Ice Hockey

Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A

12:10: Canada VS Finland

21:10: United States of America VS ROC

Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B

16:40: Japan VS Denmark

16:40 Czech Republic VS Sweden

Luge

19:10-20:20: Men’s Singles Run 1

20:50-22:00: Men’s Singles Run 2

Snowboard

10:45-11:45: Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification Run 1

11:47-12:47: Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification Run 2

Ski Jumping

13:15-14:00: Men’s Normal Hill Individual Trial Round For Qualification

14:20-15:26: Men’s Normal Hill Individual Qualification Round

17:45-18:15: Women’s Normal Hill Individual Trial Round For Competition

18:45-19:20: Women’s Normal Hill Individual 1st Round

19:35-20:08: W Normal Hill Individual Final Round – MEDAL EVENT

Speed Skating

16:30–17:51: Women’s 3000m – MEDAL EVENT

Short Track Speed Skating

19:00-19:24: Women’s 500m Heats

19:38-20:10: Men’s 1000m Heats

20:23-20:38: Mixed Team Relay Quarter-Finals

20:53-21:03: Mixed Team Relay Semi-Finals

21:18-21:26: Mixed Team Relay Final B

21:26-21.34: Mixed Team Relay Final A - MEDAL EVENT

Where to watch?

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast

Partners