Beijing 2022 preview for 4 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games (USA)

All eyes will be on the Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony, which will take place at the Beijing National Stadium – the Bird's Nest – starting at 20:00 (local time).

Team USA will march in earlier than usual due to the order being organised by Chinese character strokes. Look out for the Stars and Stripes to enter just after the midway point of the parade of nations.

But before the festivities take place, there's action to enjoy in curling and figure skating for USA fans.

Figure skating - Third edition of team event begins

The big draw of the day for USA fans is the start of competition in figure skating. The third edition of the Olympic team event will take place, a figure skating gold Team USA is yet to win. Hosts Russia won the inaugural event at Sochi 2014, while Canada took home the gold at PyeongChang 2018.

Team USA is one of ten teams to have qualified for the event, and on 4 February there are three segments to look forward to: men's short at 9:55, rhythm dance at 11:35, and the pairs short at 13:15.

Curling - Persinger and Plys back for more

Team USA's mixed doubles curling pair of Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys will compete against Team Sweden at 13:35 local time in the sixth round robin session.

Schedule 4 February (Beijing times listed)

Curling

8:35: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 5

Sweden Vs Australia

Canada Vs Switzerland

Italy Vs Norway

13:35: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 6

Czech Republic Vs Italy

People's Republic of China Vs Canada

Great Britain Vs Australia

Sweden Vs United States of America

Figure Skating

9:55: Team Event - Men's Single Skating - Short Program

11:35: Team Event - Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance

13:15: Team Event - Pair Skating - Short Program

Ice Hockey

12:10: Women's Preliminary Round - Group A

ROC Vs Switzerland

12:10: Women's Preliminary Round - Group B

Denmark Vs People's Republic of China

Where to watch?

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners.