Beijing 2022 preview for 4 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games (USA)
Opening Ceremony takes centre stage after USA begin chase of elusive figure skating team gold
All eyes will be on the Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony, which will take place at the Beijing National Stadium – the Bird's Nest – starting at 20:00 (local time).
Team USA will march in earlier than usual due to the order being organised by Chinese character strokes. Look out for the Stars and Stripes to enter just after the midway point of the parade of nations.
But before the festivities take place, there's action to enjoy in curling and figure skating for USA fans.
Figure skating - Third edition of team event begins
The big draw of the day for USA fans is the start of competition in figure skating. The third edition of the Olympic team event will take place, a figure skating gold Team USA is yet to win. Hosts Russia won the inaugural event at Sochi 2014, while Canada took home the gold at PyeongChang 2018.
Team USA is one of ten teams to have qualified for the event, and on 4 February there are three segments to look forward to: men's short at 9:55, rhythm dance at 11:35, and the pairs short at 13:15.
Curling - Persinger and Plys back for more
Team USA's mixed doubles curling pair of Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys will compete against Team Sweden at 13:35 local time in the sixth round robin session.
Schedule 4 February (Beijing times listed)
Curling
8:35: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 5
- Sweden Vs Australia
- Canada Vs Switzerland
- Italy Vs Norway
13:35: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 6
- Czech Republic Vs Italy
- People's Republic of China Vs Canada
- Great Britain Vs Australia
- Sweden Vs United States of America
Figure Skating
9:55: Team Event - Men's Single Skating - Short Program
11:35: Team Event - Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance
13:15: Team Event - Pair Skating - Short Program
Ice Hockey
12:10: Women's Preliminary Round - Group A
- ROC Vs Switzerland
12:10: Women's Preliminary Round - Group B
- Denmark Vs People's Republic of China
Where to watch?
From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners.