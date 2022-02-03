Beijing 2022 preview for 4 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games

All eyes will be on the Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony, which will take place at the Beijing National Stadium – the Bird's Nest – starting at 20:00 (local time).

Curling - Canada double-header

Before the Opening Ceremony in the evening, there are another seven mixed doubles curling matches in two draws on the ice, headlined by Canada playing in both sessions – first against Switzerland before taking on the hosts People's Republic of China in the afternoon.

There's also a clash between Great Britain and Australia, as that old sporting rivalry has a new dimension added to it, this time on the ice.

Figure skating - Canada out to defend team gold

Figure skating, one of the Olympic Winter Games' marquee fan-interest sports, begins with the first three rounds of the team event as 10 teams go head-to-head in the third edition of this competition at the Olympics. Canada are the defending champions from PyeongChang 2018, but who will rise to the fore in Beijing?

Notably, while the ROC are strong in women's, pairs, and ice dance, their men are not usually considered medal hopefuls in the individual event, and that could play a part in the team event in which athletes score points for their teams based on their finishing positions.

Also of interest will be the strategy behind skater selections, as the same skaters do not need to take part in both the short and free programs in the team event.

The ten men's singles short program skaters will skate first on 4 February, followed by the ice dance couples and then the pairs.

Ice hockey - Hosts face Danes

Just two women's ice hockey matches are scheduled today ahead of the Opening Ceremony. In Group A, which features the top five ranked teams in the competition, ROC takes on Switzerland, while the hosts in Group B face another Final Qualifier-winning team in Denmark.

Schedule 4 February (Beijing times listed)

Curling

8:35: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 5

Sweden Vs Australia

Canada Vs Switzerland

Italy Vs Norway

13:35: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 6

Czech Republic Vs Italy

People's Republic of China Vs Canada

Great Britain Vs Australia

Sweden Vs United States of America

Figure skating

9:55: Team Event - Men Single Skating - Short Program

11:35: Team Event - Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance

13:15: Team Event - Pair Skating - Short Program

Ice hockey

12:10: Women's Preliminary Round - Group A

ROC Vs Switzerland

12:10: Women's Preliminary Round - Group B

Denmark Vs People's Republic of China

Where to watch?

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners.