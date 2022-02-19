Beijing 2022 preview for 20 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games (USA)

The last four gold medals are awarded on the final day of Beijing 2022, before the Closing Ceremony in the evening.

The women’s curling final starts the day off (09:05) and in the afternoon the figure skaters get one last outing on the ice in the exhibition gala (12:00-14:30). Here is what to expect from a few of the day's four finals:

Cross-country skiing - Who will succeed Marit Bjørgen?

Norwegian cross-country legend Bjørgen won the 30km classical race at PyeongChang 2018 to secure the last of her eight Olympic gold medals before retiring.

That means we will have a new champion. Could it be USA athlete Jessie Diggins?

She's the defending World Cup distance champion and a hero for USA from the Team Sprint Free at PyeongChang 2018, but will face tough competition (11:00) in the final cross-country event of the Games. At Beijing 2022, Diggins has already added another medal to her collection with bronze in the sprint free. Can she add one more?

Bobsleigh - German dominance in four-man to continue?

German sleds have won five of the past seven four-man races held at the Olympic Games, dating back to Lillehammer 1994. The only exceptions were USA at Vancouver 2010 and Latvia at Sochi 2014.

There seems little to suggest that this trend will change at Beijing 2022, with the nation also dominating the four-man event in World Cup races since PyeongChang 2018.

The name to watch today (09:30-12:10) remains Francesco Friedrich, a double Olympic champ from the PyeongChang 2018 Games who also has 13 World Championship gold medals to his name. Friedrich has already successfully defended his two-man title. Will he win another gold medal on the last day of Beijing 2022?

Ice hockey - More success for ROC or will Finland win gold?

One of the highlights of the final day is the men's ice hockey final (12:10), where the reigning Olympic champions ROC will try to defend the Olympic title against Finland, the two-time Olympic silver medalists.

The last time the Scandinavians made it to the final was at Turin 2006, which was also the last time neither Canada nor the USA failed to make it past the quarters. Even without NHL players participating at the Games, this is sure to be one of the most highly-anticipated fixtures of Beijing 2022.

(*All times are local Beijing time, EST +13 hours)

Schedule 20 February

Alpine Skiing

9:00-9:37: Mixed Team Parallel 1/8 Finals

9:40-10:06: Mixed Team Parallel 1/4 Finals

10:09-10:24: Mixed Team Parallel 1/2 Finals

10:28-10:34: Mixed Team Parallel Small Final – MEDAL EVENT

10:37-12:15: Mixed Team Parallel Big Final – MEDAL EVENT

Bobsleigh

9:30-10:30: Four-man Heat 3

11:20-12:10: Four-man Heat 4 – MEDAL EVENT

Cross-Country Skiing

11:00-13:15: Women's 30km Mass Start Free – MEDAL EVENT

Curling

9:05: Women's Gold Medal Game – MEDAL EVENT

Figure Skating

12:00-14:30: Exhibition Gala

Ice Hockey

12:10: Men's Gold Medal Game – MEDAL EVENT

Where to watch?

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners.