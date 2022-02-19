Beijing 2022 preview for 20 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games

The last five gold medals are awarded on the final day of Beijing 2022, before the Closing Ceremony in the evening.

In the afternoon, the figure skaters get one final outing on the ice in the exhibition gala (12:00-14:30) and the women’s cross country 30km mass start free (11:00-13:15) will result in a new champion after the retirement of Norwegian legend Marit Bjørgen, following her remarkable final Games at PyeongChang 2018. Here is what to expect from a few of the day's five finals:

Bobsleigh - German dominance in four-man to continue?

German sleds have won five of the past seven four-man races held at the Olympic Games, dating back to Lillehammer 1994. The only exceptions were USA at Vancouver 2010 and Latvia at Sochi 2014.

There seems little to suggest that this trend will change at Beijing 2022, with the nation also dominating the four-man event in World Cup races since PyeongChang 2018.

The name to watch today (09:30-12:10) remains Francesco Friedrich, a double Olympic champ from the PyeongChang 2018 Games who also has 13 World Championship gold medals to his name. Friedrich has already successfully defended his two-man title. Will he win another gold medal on the last day of Beijing 2022?

Curling - Can Muirhead complete the fairytale?

After missing a shot to win bronze at PyeongChang 2018, Eve Muirhead (who did win bronze at Sochi 2014) has already redeemed herself at Beijing 2022, where Great Britain will fight for the gold medal in the final against Japan. After beating Sweden in the extra end of the semifinals (12-11), a medal is guaranteed. Will Muirhead and her teammates top the podium?

Japan, the same team they lost the bronze medal to in PyeongChang, will be formidable rivals after they beat reigning world champions Switzerland 8-6 on their way to the final.

Ice hockey - More success for ROC or will Finland win gold?

One of the highlights of the final day is the men's ice hockey final (12:10), where the reigning Olympic champions ROC will try to defend the Olympic title against Finland, the two-time Olympic silver medalists.

The last time the Scandinavians made it to the final was at Turin 2006, which was also the last time neither Canada nor the USA failed to make it past the quarters. Even without NHL players participating at the Games, this is sure to be one of the most highly-anticipated fixtures of Beijing 2022.

(*All times are local Beijing time, EST +13 hours)

Schedule 20 February

Alpine Skiing

9:00-9:37: Mixed Team Parallel 1/8 Finals

9:40-10:06: Mixed Team Parallel 1/4 Finals

10:09-10:24: Mixed Team Parallel 1/2 Finals

10:28-10:34: Mixed Team Parallel Small Final – MEDAL EVENT

10:37-12:15: Mixed Team Parallel Big Final – MEDAL EVENT

Bobsleigh

9:30-10:30: Four-man Heat 3

11:20-12:10: Four-man Heat 4 – MEDAL EVENT

Cross-Country Skiing

11:00-13:15: Women's 30km Mass Start Free – MEDAL EVENT

Curling

9:05: Women's Gold Medal Game – MEDAL EVENT

Figure Skating

12:00-14:30: Exhibition Gala

Ice Hockey

12:10: Men's Gold Medal Game – MEDAL EVENT

Where to watch?

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners.