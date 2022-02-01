Beijing 2022 preview for 2 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games

The world's best curlers will take to the ice sheets for the round-robin stages at the modified Beijing National Aquatics Centre, also known as 'The Water Cube'. The mixed doubles teams competition tournament will be making its second appearance at the Winter Games after making its debut in PyeongChang 2018.

Curling - seasoned campaigners face new challengers

The competition will see the return of some seasoned campaigners, including defending Canadian champion John Morris and the rest of the PyeongChang podium. Swiss silver medallists Jenny Perret and Martin Rios (SUI) and Norwegian bronze-medal winners Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten will be back for another shot at the podium.

The People’s Republic of China’s Ling Zhi and Fan Suyuan will raise the curtain for the host nation taking on Perret and Rios in the opening session.

British world champions and pre-tournament favourites Bruce Mouat and Jenn Dodds will be among the first teams in action with a mouth-watering clash against Sweden's Oskar Eriksson and Almida de Val. Eriksson and De Val won bronze at last year's world championships.

The mixed doubles teams competition has brought new teams to the sport, with Australia and the Czech Republic making their curling debuts at the Winter Olympics.

Czech curlers Paulova and Tomas Paul will open their campaign against the Norwegian pair of Skaslien and Nedregotten. Dean Hewitt and Tahli Gill, who will be breaking new ground for Australia, will face the United States duo of Chris Plys and Victoria Persinger in their opening match.

Morris and partner Rachel Homan will start his title defence on the second day of the curling tournament on Thursday (3 February), where they go up against Mouat and Dodds.

The teams compete in a single round-robin before the top four qualify for the semi-finals and the medal matches taking place on 7 and 8 February respectively.

Schedule February 2

All times local to Beijing

Curling

20:05-22:00: Mixed doubles round-robin – SWE vs GBR, AUS vs USA, NOR vs CZE, CHN vs SUI

Where to watch?

