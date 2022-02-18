Beijing 2022 preview for 19 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games (USA)

Nine events (and two additional bronze medals) will be decided on the penultimate day of action at Beijing 2022, including the two-woman bobsleigh title (21:30-22:15*), men’s curling gold medal (14:50), the men's 50km mass start in cross-country skiing (14:00-16:45), and men’s freeski halfpipe gold medal (09:30-10:49).

The alpine skiing schedule closes with the second running of the mixed team parallel event (10:00-12:15), while there's also the bronze medal game in men's ice hockey (21:10), on a day full of major events, including:

Cross-country skiing - Men's distance specialists ready to shine

Alexander Bolshunov of ROC, the 2020/21 World Cup distance and overall champion, goes into the men's 50km freestyle as one of the firm favourites.

The 2021 Tour de Ski winner took silver in the corresponding 50km event at PyeongChang 2018, skied using the classical method, as well as silver at the 2021 World Championships (classical) behind Norway's Emil Iversen and ahead of Simen Hegstad Krüger, who will likely produce the strongest challenges to Bolshunov.

Bolshunov has already claimed four Olympic medals at Beijing 2022: gold in the 15km + 15km skiathlon and men's relay, silver in the 15km classic and bronze in the team sprint. But there's no doubting he'll go for one more in the last cross-country event of these Olympic Winter Games.

Freestyle Skiing - Wise as a potential three-peat

USA’s David Wise is the only man in history to have won the freestyle skiing halfpipe Olympic Games gold medal.

He has a chance to maintain that today and secure a third successive gold medal in the event which made its Olympic Winter Games debut at Sochi 2014. His teammates Aaron Blunch, finalist with the best score and Nico Porteus, bronze four years ago, will be fierce contenders to top de podium.

Bobsleigh - Will Humphries and Meyers Taylor make it to the podium again?

After Humphries and Meyers Taylor claimed the first gold and silver medals in monobob's Olympic history, the Team USA duo will go for more in the two-woman bobsleigh.

Having concluded the first two heats, Germany's Laura Nolte tops the standings with her compatriot Mariama Jamanka in second. But Meyers Taylor, third after having set a start record in heat 1, and fifth-placed Humphries will be strong contenders for the podium.

(*All times are local Beijing time, EST +13 hours)

Schedule 19 February

Alpine Skiing

10:00-10:37: Mixed Team Parallel 1/8 Finals

10:47-11:06: Mixed Team Parallel 1/4 Finals

11:09-11:24: Mixed Team Parallel 1/2 Finals

11:28-11:34: Mixed Team Parallel Small Final – MEDAL EVENT

11:37-12:15: Mixed Team Parallel Big Final – MEDAL EVENT

Bobsleigh

9:30-10:30: Four-man Heat 1

11:05-12:05: Four-man Heat 2

20:00-20:45: Two-woman Heat 3

21:30-22:15: Two-woman Heat 4 – MEDAL EVENT

Cross-Country Skiing

14:00-16:45: Men's 50km Mass Start Free – MEDAL EVENT

Curling

14:50: Men's Gold Medal Game – MEDAL EVENT

20:05: Women's Bronze Medal Game – MEDAL EVENT

Freestyle Skiing

9:30-9:55: Men's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 1

9:57-10:22: Men's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 2

10:24-10:49: Men's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 3 – MEDAL EVENT

Figure Skating

19:08-21:53: Pair Skating - Free Skating – MEDAL EVENT

Ice Hockey

21:10: Men's Bronze Medal Game – MEDAL EVENT

Speed Skating

15:00-15:30: Men's Mass Start Semi-finals

15:45-16:15: Women's Mass Start Semi-finals

16:30-16:45: Men's Mass Start Final – MEDAL EVENT

17:00-17:15: Women's Mass Start Final – MEDAL EVENT

Where to watch?

