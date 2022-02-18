Beijing 2022 preview for 19 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games (USA)
Wisdom of Wise as freeski halfpipe champion chases a third successive gold
Nine events (and two additional bronze medals) will be decided on the penultimate day of action at Beijing 2022, including the two-woman bobsleigh title (21:30-22:15*), men’s curling gold medal (14:50), the men's 50km mass start in cross-country skiing (14:00-16:45), and men’s freeski halfpipe gold medal (09:30-10:49).
The alpine skiing schedule closes with the second running of the mixed team parallel event (10:00-12:15), while there's also the bronze medal game in men's ice hockey (21:10), on a day full of major events, including:
Cross-country skiing - Men's distance specialists ready to shine
Alexander Bolshunov of ROC, the 2020/21 World Cup distance and overall champion, goes into the men's 50km freestyle as one of the firm favourites.
The 2021 Tour de Ski winner took silver in the corresponding 50km event at PyeongChang 2018, skied using the classical method, as well as silver at the 2021 World Championships (classical) behind Norway's Emil Iversen and ahead of Simen Hegstad Krüger, who will likely produce the strongest challenges to Bolshunov.
Bolshunov has already claimed four Olympic medals at Beijing 2022: gold in the 15km + 15km skiathlon and men's relay, silver in the 15km classic and bronze in the team sprint. But there's no doubting he'll go for one more in the last cross-country event of these Olympic Winter Games.
Freestyle Skiing - Wise as a potential three-peat
USA’s David Wise is the only man in history to have won the freestyle skiing halfpipe Olympic Games gold medal.
He has a chance to maintain that today and secure a third successive gold medal in the event which made its Olympic Winter Games debut at Sochi 2014. His teammates Aaron Blunch, finalist with the best score and Nico Porteus, bronze four years ago, will be fierce contenders to top de podium.
Bobsleigh - Will Humphries and Meyers Taylor make it to the podium again?
After Humphries and Meyers Taylor claimed the first gold and silver medals in monobob's Olympic history, the Team USA duo will go for more in the two-woman bobsleigh.
Having concluded the first two heats, Germany's Laura Nolte tops the standings with her compatriot Mariama Jamanka in second. But Meyers Taylor, third after having set a start record in heat 1, and fifth-placed Humphries will be strong contenders for the podium.
(*All times are local Beijing time, EST +13 hours)
Schedule 19 February
Alpine Skiing
- 10:00-10:37: Mixed Team Parallel 1/8 Finals
- 10:47-11:06: Mixed Team Parallel 1/4 Finals
- 11:09-11:24: Mixed Team Parallel 1/2 Finals
- 11:28-11:34: Mixed Team Parallel Small Final – MEDAL EVENT
- 11:37-12:15: Mixed Team Parallel Big Final – MEDAL EVENT
Bobsleigh
- 9:30-10:30: Four-man Heat 1
- 11:05-12:05: Four-man Heat 2
- 20:00-20:45: Two-woman Heat 3
- 21:30-22:15: Two-woman Heat 4 – MEDAL EVENT
Cross-Country Skiing
- 14:00-16:45: Men's 50km Mass Start Free – MEDAL EVENT
Curling
- 14:50: Men's Gold Medal Game – MEDAL EVENT
- 20:05: Women's Bronze Medal Game – MEDAL EVENT
Freestyle Skiing
- 9:30-9:55: Men's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 1
- 9:57-10:22: Men's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 2
- 10:24-10:49: Men's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 3 – MEDAL EVENT
Figure Skating
- 19:08-21:53: Pair Skating - Free Skating – MEDAL EVENT
Ice Hockey
- 21:10: Men's Bronze Medal Game – MEDAL EVENT
Speed Skating
- 15:00-15:30: Men's Mass Start Semi-finals
- 15:45-16:15: Women's Mass Start Semi-finals
- 16:30-16:45: Men's Mass Start Final – MEDAL EVENT
- 17:00-17:15: Women's Mass Start Final – MEDAL EVENT
Where to watch?
From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners.