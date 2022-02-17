Beijing 2022 preview for 18 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games (USA)

There are five gold medals to be decided today and USA athletes should feature prominently across another great day of competition at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

There are also some must-watch non-medal events, including the start of the two-woman bobsleigh (20:00*) and the men’s semi-finals in ice hockey (12:10; 21:10), as we run our eye over some of the big events to come today.

Freestyle Skiing – Can Faulhaber upset Gu in halfpipe?

People's Republic of China’s Eileen Gu, who was born in the USA, is a global star of women’s freestyle skiing and was the first female rookie to win two gold medals at the Winter X Games. Having claimed gold in big air and silver in slopestyle so far, will she make it to the podium?

Having qualified to the halfpipe final with the best score, no doubts she's the favourite to gold.

But USA’s Hanna Faulhaber is also a prodigious talent and the 17-year-old has been performing strongly in lead-up events on the world stage.

Another USA athlete worth watching in the women’s freeski halfpipe (from 09:30) is Brita Sigourney, who competes at her third successive Olympic Winter Games. Sigourney won the bronze medal in this event at PyeongChang 2018.

Bobsleigh – Meyers Taylor and Humphries eye more silverware

Following the Olympic Winter Games debut of women’s monobob on Sunday 13 February and first gold medal on Monday 14 February, Heat 1 and 2 of the two-woman bobsleigh event take place today (20:00; 21:30).

Elana Meyers Taylor is competing at her fourth successive Olympic Winter Games and is looking to add to the two silver medals she won in the two-woman event at PyeongChang 2018 and Sochi 2014.

She will be joined by compatriot and double two-woman bobsleigh Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries and brakewomen Sylvia Hoffman and Kaysha Love.

Humphries and Meyers Taylor will be full of confidence back on the ice track after winning the first gold and silver medals in Olympic history in the monobob a few days ago.

Ice Hockey - Last four take to the ice

The final four take to the ice in the men’s ice hockey semi-finals (12:10; 21:10) without two of the big favourites.

After the upsets in the quarterfinals, with the USA losing to Slovakia in a penalty shootout (3-2) and Sweden beating Canada (2-0), one thing is sure: the podium will have some unexpected guests.

Slovakia will face Finland in the first semfinal whereas Sweden will face the ROC, who have a number of players who represented the Olympic Athletes from Russia that won gold in PyeongChang in 2018.

(*All times are local Beijing time, EST +13 hours)

Schedule 18 February

Bobsleigh

20:00-20:43: Two-woman Heat 1

Two-woman Heat 1 21:30-22:15: Two-woman Heat 2

Biathlon

15:00-15:45: Women's 12.5km Mass Start – MEDAL EVENT

Women's 12.5km Mass Start – 17:00-17:45: Men's 15km Mass Start – MEDAL EVENT

Curling

14:05: Men's Bronze Medal Game – MEDAL EVENT

Men's Bronze Medal Game – 20:05: Women's Semi-final

Women's Semi-final 20:05: Women's Semi-final

Freestyle Skiing

9:30-9:55: Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 1

Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 1 9:57-10:22: Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 2

Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 2 10:24-10:49: Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 3 – MEDAL EVENT

Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 3 – 11:45-12:30: Men's Ski Cross Seeding

Men's Ski Cross Seeding 14:45-15:17: Men's Ski Cross 1/8 Finals

Men's Ski Cross 1/8 Finals 15:20-15:36: Men's Ski Cross Quarter-finals

Men's Ski Cross Quarter-finals 15:39-15:47: Men's Ski Cross Semi-finals

Men's Ski Cross Semi-finals 15:55: Men's Ski Cross Small Final

Men's Ski Cross Small Final After Small Final: Men's Ski Cross Big Final – MEDAL EVENT

Figure Skating

18:38-21:43: Pair Skating - Short Program

Ice Hockey

12:10: Men's Play-offs Semi-finals

Men's Play-offs Semi-finals 21:10: Men's Play-offs Semi-finals

Speed Skating

16:30-17:40: Men's 1000m – MEDAL EVENT

