Beijing 2022 preview for 18 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games

There are a total of six medal events on display for today, as we head into the final few days of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. We’ve got five gold medals and one bronze up for grabs, but there are also plenty of must-watch non-medal events coming up, such as men's 50km mass start in cross-country skiing (14:00-16:45).

We’ve taken a look at three of those events below, which includes a story of redemption and competition heating up on the ice.

Freestyle Skiing – Can Gu make it again?

People's Republic of China’s Ailing (Eileen) Gu arrived in Beijing as the biggest global star in women’s freestyle skiing. And from the moment the competition got going, she proved her talent over and over again.

Having already claimed gold in big air and silver in slopestyle, will she make it onto the podium one more time? After qualifying to the final with the best score, there's little doubt she's the favourite to gold.

The USA's Hanna Faulhaber and PyeongChang bronze medallist Brita Sigourney, as well as Canada's Rachel Karker and Estonia's Kelly Sildaru, will be the main contenders challenging Gu for gold.

Curling - Sweden aims to defend the title in the women's competition

Sweden are the reigning Olympic champions and Anna Hasselborg's team will want nothing more than to defend their crown. To reach the final once again they need to beat Great Britain in Friday's semifinal.

In the other semifinal, PyeongChang 2018 bronze medallists Japan will face Switzerland. Those matches come after the men’s bronze medal match (14:05), an always-exciting clash between USA and Canada. The winner is guaranteed to make it onto the podium.

Ice Hockey - The final four

If there wasn’t already plenty on the line in the Olympic ice hockey tournament, then there certainly is today.

The final four take to the ice in the men’s semi-finals (12:10; 21:10). Win and you’re guaranteed a medal. Lose and you’re thrust into a bronze medal match, potentially leaving Beijing empty-handed. It’s high stakes action.

After two upsets in the quarterfinals, with the USA losing against Slovakia in a penalty shootout (3-2) and Sweden beating Canada (2-0), one thing is for sure: the podium will have some unfamiliar teams on it.

Slovakia will face Finland in the first semifinal, while Sweden will face ROC. You can find out who the teams are that will fight for gold on Friday.

Bobsleigh - Clash of titans

The two-woman Bobsleigh heats (20:00-20:43; 21:30-22:15) begin today and there is plenty of talent on show. Both Canada and Germany qualified with the maximum amount of sleds: three.

The two nations have dominated the world rankings, with six of the top ten two-woman athletes in the world.

Germany currently has the world number one in Laura Nolte, though Canada’s Christine de Bruin and Cynthia Appiah both rank highly in two-woman racing.

The USA are also ones to look out for. Despite only qualifying two sleds for Beijing 2022, American duo Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries currently sit second and third in the two-woman rankings. Humphries will be full of confidence after becoming the first-ever Olympic monobob champion just a few days ago.

Heats one and two will decide who enters the medal races that will take place in heats three and four later in the day.

Schedule 18 February

Bobsleigh

20:00 - 20:43 : 2-woman Heat 1

21:30 - 22:15 - 2-woman Heat 2

Biathlon

15:00-15:45: Women's 12.5km Mass Start – MEDAL EVENT

17:00 - 17:45 : Men’s 15km Mass Start - MEDAL EVENT

Curling

14:05 : Men’s Bronze Medal Game - MEDAL EVENT

20:05 : Women’s Semi-final

20:05 : Women’s Semi-final

Freestyle Skiing

9:30-9:55: Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 1

9:57-10:22: Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 2

10:24-10:49: Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 3 - MEDAL EVENT

11:45-12:30: Men's Ski Cross Seeding

14:45-15:17: Men's Ski Cross 1/8 Finals

15:20-15:36: Men's Ski Cross Quarter-finals

15:39-15:47: Men's Ski Cross Semifinals

15:55: Men's Ski Cross Small Final

After Small Final: Men's Ski Cross Big Final - MEDAL EVENT

Figure Skating

18:38-21:43: Pair Skating - Short Program

Ice Hockey

12:10: Men's Play-offs Semi-finals

21:10: Men's Play-offs Semi-finals

Speed Skating

16:30-17:40: Men's 1000m - MEDAL EVENT

