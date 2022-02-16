Beijing 2022 preview for 17 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games

One of the biggest events on the Winter Olympics schedule is decided today as the medals are awarded in the women's singles event in figure skating (18:08*).

That's one of six medal events on the programme as the Games enters its final few days. If you don't have time to watch all of them, here are three you might want to focus on:

Ice hockey - Canada vs USA rematch for gold

This is it. The biggest rivalry in international women's ice hockey, except this time, it's for a gold medal.

The USA beat Canada in a shootout at PyeongChang 2018 and once again the ultimate bragging rights will belong to one of these two teams - as they have in five of the six Olympic finals since the women's tournament made its debut in 1998.

Curling - Round robin ends with top teams heading to semis

Both the men's (09:05) and women's (14:05) round robins end today, including a clash between Canada (Brad Jacobs) and Bruce Mouat's Great Britain rink in the last men's round-robin draw in the morning.

Those matches will set the final round-robin table with the top four teams in each making the semi-finals.

With the men's semis taking place in the evening (20:05–23:00), look for the likes of Canada, Great Britain, USA (John Shuster), and Sweden (Niklas Edin) to be among the teams pushing for those final four spots.

Figure skating - Is a ROC podium sweep on?

Today is the day we find out whether the ROC women secure a sweep of the medal places in the women's free skate.

With world champion Anna Shcherbakova and world record score holder Kamila Valieva among the three ROC skaters, the question is if one of the outsiders can nip into the bronze-medal position.

The results of Valieva, who, according to a CAS decision, will continue to participate in the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, are provisional since there are pending proceedings with regard to the results of an anti-doping test of the athlete.

After Tuesday's short program Valieva is on top with a score of 82.16, followed by Shcherbakova who is second with 80.20. Japan's Sakamoto Kaori is in third position with 79.84 and ROC's Alexandra Trusova fourth with 74.60. Will Sakamoto be able to keep her position and claim a spot on the podium?

(*All times are local Beijing time, EST +13 hours)

Schedule 17 February

Alpine Skiing

10:30-12:00: Women's Alpine Combined Downhill

14:00-15:19: Women's Alpine Combined Slalom – MEDAL EVENT

Curling

9:05: Men's Round Robin Session 12

Denmark vs USA

Sweden vs Switzerland

Canada vs Great Britain

Norway vs Italy

14:05: Women's Round Robin Session 12

Japan vs Switzerland

ROC vs Great Britain

Denmark vs Canada

Republic of Korea vs Sweden

20:05: Men's Semi-final

20:05: Men's Semi-final

Freestyle Skiing

9:30-10:19: Women's Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 1

10:21-11:10: Women's Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 2

11:30-12:15: Women's Ski Cross Seeding

12:30-13:19: Men's Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 1

13:21-14:10: Men's Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 2

14:00-14:32: Women's Ski Cross 1/8 Finals

14:35-14:51: Women's Ski Cross Quarterfinals

14:54-15:02: Women's Ski Cross Semifinals

15:10: Women's Ski Cross Small Final

After Small Final: Women's Ski Cross Big Final – MEDAL EVENT

Figure Skating

18:08-21:57: Women Single Skating - Free Skating – MEDAL EVENT

Ice Hockey

12:10 - Women's Gold Medal Game: Canada vs USA – MEDAL EVENT

Nordic Combined

15:00-15:35: Team Gundersen Large Hill/4x5km, Ski Jumping Trial Round

16:00-16:40: Team Gundersen Large Hill/4x5km, Ski Jumping Competition Round

19:00-19:55: Team Gundersen Large Hill/4x5km, Cross-Country – MEDAL EVENT

Speed Skating

16:30-17:42: Women's 1000m – MEDAL EVENT

