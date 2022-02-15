Beijing 2022 preview for 16 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games

Eight gold medals will be decided on 16 February, in addition to a bronze-medal match in women's ice hockey (19:30 local time), on another packed day of events at Beijing 2022.

The curling teams are nearing the end of the round-robin stage, while the men's ice hockey playoffs reach the last eight.

Still stuck for ideas on what to watch? Here are a few selected events you should pay attention to today:

Freestyle skiing - Qi Guangpu and Jia Zongyang aim for their second medal in Beijing 2022

Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine is the reigning Olympic champion and will try to defend the title. At 33, these are his fifth Olympic Winter Games, having made his debut aged 17 at Torino 2006. However, Abramenko will have fierce contenders for the gold medal.

People's Republic of China's Qi Guangpu and Jia Zongyang, a two-time Olympic medallist, qualified with the first and second-best scores respectively and will aim to win the gold on home soil. And with ROC's two-time reigning world champion Maxim Burov already out, his older brother Ilya Burov, the PyeongChang 2018 bronze medallist, will try to reach the podium again.

In the men's slopestyle final, there is also the intriguing possibility that Nicholas Goepper, Alexander Hall and Colby Stevenson can sweep the podium for Team USA. One thing's for sure - you won't want to miss a moment.

Ice hockey - Men's playoffs hit top gear

As well as the women’s bronze medal game, the top four teams from the men's preliminary round are back in action along with the four winners from the playoff qualification round, as the hunt for gold reaches the last eight.

Expect some great hockey across the day with the following duels: USA vs Slovakia, ROC vs Denmark, Finland vs Switzerland and Sweden vs Canada.

Short track speed skating - Who will succeed Hungary to the throne?

With reigning Olympic champions Hungary in Final B, who will claim gold in the men's short track relay? People's Republic of China, the silver medallists at PyeongChang 2018, are among the candidates, as well as Republic of Korea, who have an excellent record in short track.

ROC, Canada and Italy will also battle for the podium, so excitement is guaranteed!

(*All times are local Beijing time, EST +13 hours)

Schedule 16 February

Alpine Skiing

10:15-12:10: Men's Slalom Run 1

13:45-15:39: Men's Slalom Run 2 – MEDAL EVENT

Biathlon

15:45-17:00: Women's 4x6km Relay – MEDAL EVENT

Cross-Country Skiing

15:15-15:55: Women's Team Sprint Classic Semi-finals

16:15-17:05: Men's Team Sprint Classic Semi-finals

17:15-17:35: Women's Team Sprint Classic Final – MEDAL EVENT

17:45-18:15: Men's Team Sprint Classic Final – MEDAL EVENT

Curling

9:05: Women's Round Robin Session 10: Canada vs USA; Switzerland vs Republic of Korea; People's Republic of China vs Great Britain

14:05: Men's Round Robin Session 11: People's Republic of China vs Switzerland; Great Britain vs ROC; Italy vs Denmark

20:05: Women's Round Robin Session 11: Republic of Korea vs Denmark; Japan vs USA; ROC vs Sweden; Canada vs People’s Republic of China

Freestyle Skiing

09:30-09:55: Men’s Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle Final Run 1

09:57-10:22: Men’s Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle Final Run 2

10:24-10:50: Men’s Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle Final Run 3 – MEDAL EVENT

19:00-19:55: Men's Aerials Final 1

20:00-20:15: Men's Aerials Final 2 – MEDAL EVENT

Ice Hockey

12:10: Men's Play-offs Quarterfinals: USA vs Slovakia

14:00: Men's Play-offs Quarterfinals: ROC vs Denmark

16:40: Men's Play-offs Quarterfinals: Finland vs Switzerland

19:30: Women's Bronze Medal Game – MEDAL EVENT

21:30: Men's Play-offs Quarterfinals: Sweden vs Canada

Short Track Speed Skating

19:30-20:00: Women's 1500m – Quarterfinals

20:15-20:30: Women's 1500m – Semi-finals

20:32-20:44: Men's 5000m Relay - Final B

20:44-20:57: Men's 5000m Relay - Final A – MEDAL EVENT

21:11-21:18: Women's 1500m - Final B

21:18-21:26: Women's 1500m - Final A – MEDAL EVENT

Where to watch?

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners.