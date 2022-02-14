Beijing 2022 preview for 15 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games (USA)
Can USA's snowboard and freestyle stars win gold in big air and slopestyle?
There are nine medal events today, including the prestigious women’s downhill in Alpine skiing (11:00*), women’s freeski slopestyle final (10:24) and the two finals in snowboard big air (09:30, 13:00) in which USA athletes are again expected to be prominent.
The men's play-offs in ice hockey also begin with the qualification round for the eight teams that either failed to win their group or did not finish as the best runner-up.
In men's curling, USA and Team Shuster take on Switzerland in the morning session in Beijing, then Italy in the night session. Here are just a couple of the events you should watch on 15 February:
Snowboard – Can USA make it double gold in big air?
Snowboard big air events made their Olympic Winter Games debut at PyeongChang 2018 when USA’s Jamie Anderson won the silver medal behind Austria’s Anna Gasser in the women's competition. Anderson won't defend her podium position, as she didn't qualify for the final. so Hailey Langland will be the only American competing for the medals.
In the men's event Kyle Anderson won a silver medal for the USA in PyeongChang, with Chris Corning fourth and a then-17-year-old Red Gerard, fifth. Four years later, Gerard is the best option to claim a medal. The rider from Ohio has qualified to the final with the third-best score, just behind the favourite Max Parrot of Canada and Japan's rising star Otsuka Takeru.
Figure skating - ROC women set to continue their excellence
Such is the dominance by skaters representing the ROC in women's singles skating recently that it is hard to look past a likely podium sweep by the team's three representatives.
However, the short programme (18:08) does present an opportunity for some of the other skaters to stake an outside claim for a medal, especially as women singles skaters are not allowed to perform quadruple jumps during the short programme under the current rules.
That could open the door for skaters like Alysa Liu of the USA, or compatriots Mariah Bell and Karen Chen, to be well-placed after the short programme.
(*All times are local Beijing time, EST +13 hours)
Schedule 15 February
Alpine skiing
- 11:00–12:59: Women’s Downhill – MEDAL EVENT
Bobsleigh
- 20:15: Two-man Heat 3
- 21:50: Two-man Heat 4 – MEDAL EVENT
Biathlon
- 14:30–15:45: Men’s 4x7.5km Relay – MEDAL EVENT
Curling
09:05: Men’s Round Robin Session 9: ROC VS Norway; Canada VS People’s Republic of China; Switzerland VS United States of America; Sweden VS Denmark.
14:05: Women’s Round Robin Session 9: People’s Republic of China VS ROC; Sweden VS Denmark; United States VS Switzerland; Great Britain VS Japan
20:05: Men’s Round Robin Session 10: Sweden VS Great Britain; Italy VS United States of America; Norway VS People’s Republic of China; ROC VS Canada
Figure Skating
18:08-22:25: Women’s Singles Skating – Short Program
Freestyle skiing
- 9:30-9:55: Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 1
- 9:57-10:22: Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 2
- 10:24-10:49: Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 3 – MEDAL EVENT
- 12:30-13:30: Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 1
- 13:33-14:32: Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 2
- 19:00-19:40: Men’s Aerials Qualification 1
- 19:45-20:15: Men’s Aerials Qualification 2
Ice Hockey
- 12:10: Men’s Qualification Play-Off: Slovakia vs Germany
- 12:10: Men’s Qualification Play-Off: Denmark vs Latvia
- 16:40: Men’s Qualification Play-Off: Czech Republic vs Switzerland
- 21:10: Men’s Qualification Play-Off: Canada vs People's Republic of China
Nordic combined
- 15:00-15:35: Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Trial Round
- 16:00-16:51: Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Competition Round
- 19:00-19:35: Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km, Cross Country – MEDAL EVENT
Snowboard
- 9:30-9:50: Women's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 1
- 9:52-10:12: Women's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 2
- 10:15-10:35: Women's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 3 – MEDAL EVENT
- 13:00-13:20: Men’s Snowboard Big Air Final Run 1
- 13:22-13:42: Men’s Snowboard Big Air Final Run 2
- 13:45-14:05: Men’s Snowboard Big Air Final Run 3 – MEDAL EVENT
Speed skating
- 14:30-14:42: Women's Team Pursuit Semifinals
- 14:52-15:04: Men's Team Pursuit Semifinals
- 15:24-15:30: Women's Team Pursuit Final D
- 15:30-15:36: Women's Team Pursuit Final C
- 15:43-15:49: Men's Team Pursuit Final D
- 15:49-15:55: Men's Team Pursuit Final C
- 16:22-16:28: Women's Team Pursuit Final B – MEDAL EVENT
- 16:28-16:34: Women's Team Pursuit Final A – MEDAL EVENT
- 16:41-16:47: Men's Team Pursuit Final B – MEDAL EVENT
- 16:47-16:53: Men's Team Pursuit Final A – MEDAL EVENT
Where to watch?
From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners.