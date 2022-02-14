Beijing 2022 preview for 15 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games

There are nine medal events today, including the two finals in snowboard big air (09:30, 13:00), which made their debut in PyeongChang. The sight of the riders performing tricks dozens of metres in the air having been launched off the massive ramp is one to behold.

The men's play-offs in ice hockey also begin with the qualification round for the eight teams that either failed to win their group or did not finish as the best runner-up.

Freestyle skiing – Close competition for gold in women's slopestyle

In the Women's Freeski Slopestyle final (09:30-09:55; 09:57-10:22; 10:24-10:49), People’s Republic of China’s current world champion and Olympic champion in big air Ailing (Eileen) Gu is a clear contender to the podium and will be cheered on by a home crowd while attempting to win her nation’s first Olympic medal in the event.

Estonia's Kelly Sildaru qualified for the final with the best score and will be a fierce competitor, as will USA’s Maggie Voisin, Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud and France’s Tess Ledeux. One thing's for sure - it's certain to be exciting!

Snowboard – Plenty of medal hopes across men’s and women’s big air

Mark McMorris of Canada claimed his 10th Winter X Games gold medal at the 2022 X Games in Aspen last month. He is the reigning big air world champion and has three slopestyle bronze medals from 2014, 2018 and Beijing 2022.

Teammate Max Parrot will likely be jostling with his fellow Canadian for a trip to the podium. He qualified to the final with the highest score, followed by youngster Otsuka Takeru, from Japan, and USA's Red Gerard.

In women's big air, the USA's Jamie Anderson failed to make the final. PyeongChang 2018 bronze medallist Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, qualified with the best score. Japan's Murase Kokomo and Iwabuchi Reira, and reigning world champion Laurie Blouin of Canada, will be her main contenders for gold.

Curling – Men’s and women’s programmes continue

In men's curling, there's a repeat of the 2021 World Championship final as world champions and 2018 Olympic silver medallists Sweden (Niklas Edin) take on Great Britain (Bruce Mouat).

There are high hopes on Team GB for Mouat who is a formidable competitor and a three-time World Championship medallist including gold in the mixed doubles with childhood friend Jen Dodds.

Just months before that, Mouat and his rink had to settle for silver in the men’s competition, losing 10-5 to Sweden in the final. Later in 2021, Scotland got their revenge, beating the Swedes to the European title with an 8-5 victory.

Canada, fourth in PyeongChang, will play two games on 15 February, facing off with hosts People's Republic of China in the morning and then the ROC in the evening.

Great Britain’s women take on Japan and Sweden with four-time Olympian and Eve Muirhead competing alongside four debutants of Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff (alternate), Milli Smith and Vicky Wright joining the Sochi bronze medallists.

It is 20 years since Rhona Martin etched her name into British sporting folklore with victory at the 2002 Games in Salt Lake City.

Figure skating - ROC women set to dominate

Such is the dominance by skaters representing the ROC over women's singles skating recently that, realistically, it is hard to look past a likely podium sweep by the team's three representatives.

However, the short program (18:08) does present an opportunity for some of the other skaters to stake an outside claim for a medal, especially as women singles skaters are not allowed to perform quadruple jumps during the short program under the current rules.

That could open the door for skaters like Alysa Liu of the USA, 2020 Winter Youth Olympics champion You Young of Republic of Korea, and Higuchi Wakaba of Japan, who all have triple Axels in their arsenal, to maybe sneak into third place going into the free skate.

Madeline Schizas will represent Canada on the ice a year after finishing 13th at the 2021 worlds in what was only her second senior international competition. The 18-year-old won her first Canadian title in 2022.

Schedule 15 February

All times local to Beijing

Alpine skiing

11:00–12:59: Women’s Downhill – MEDAL EVENT

Bobsleigh

20:15: Two-man Heat 3

Two-man Heat 3 21:50: Two-man Heat 4 – MEDAL EVENT

Biathlon

14:30–15:45: Men’s 4x7.5km Relay – MEDAL EVENT

Curling

09:05: Men’s Round Robin Session 9: ROC VS Norway; Canada VS People’s Republic of China; Switzerland VS United States of America; Sweden VS Denmark.

14:05: Women’s Round Robin Session 9: People’s Republic of China VS ROC; Sweden VS Denmark; United States VS Switzerland; Great Britain VS Japan

20:05: Men’s Round Robin Session 10: Sweden VS Great Britain; Italy VS United States of America; Norway VS People’s Republic of China; ROC VS Canada

Figure Skating

18:08-22:25: Women’s Singles Skating – Short Program

Freestyle skiing

9:30-9:55: Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 1

9:57-10:22: Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 2

10:24-10:49: Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 3 – MEDAL EVENT

12:30-13:30: Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 1

13:32-14:32: Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 2

19:00-19:40: Men’s Aerials Qualification 1

19:45-20:15: Men’s Aerials Qualification 2

Ice Hockey

12:10: Men’s Qualification Play-Off: Slovakia vs Germany

Men’s Qualification Play-Off: Slovakia vs Germany 12:10: Men’s Qualification Play-Off: Denmark vs Latvia

Men’s Qualification Play-Off: Denmark vs Latvia 16:40: Men’s Qualification Play-Off: Czech Republic vs Switzerland

Men’s Qualification Play-Off: Czech Republic vs Switzerland 21:10: Men’s Qualification Play-Off: Canada vs People's Republic of China

Nordic combined

15:00-15:35: Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Trial Round

Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Trial Round 16:00-16:51: Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Competition Round

Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Competition Round 19:00-19:35: Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km, Cross Country – MEDAL EVENT

Snowboard

9:30-9:50: Women's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 1

Women's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 1 9:52-10:12: Women's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 2

Women's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 2 10:15-10:35: Women's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 3 – MEDAL EVENT

Women's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 3 – 13:00-13:20: Men’s Snowboard Big Air Final Run 1

Men’s Snowboard Big Air Final Run 1 13:22-13:42: Men’s Snowboard Big Air Final Run 2

Men’s Snowboard Big Air Final Run 2 13:45-14:05: Men’s Snowboard Big Air Final Run 3 – MEDAL EVENT

Speed skating

14:30-14:42: Women's Team Pursuit Semifinals

Women's Team Pursuit Semifinals 14:52-15:04: Men's Team Pursuit Semifinals

Men's Team Pursuit Semifinals 15:24-15:30: Women's Team Pursuit Final D

Women's Team Pursuit Final D 15:30-15:36: Women's Team Pursuit Final C

Women's Team Pursuit Final C 15:43-15:49: Men's Team Pursuit Final D

Men's Team Pursuit Final D 15:49-15:55: Men's Team Pursuit Final C

Men's Team Pursuit Final C 16:22-16:28 : Women's Team Pursuit Final B – MEDAL EVENT

: Women's Team Pursuit Final B – 16:28-16:34: Women's Team Pursuit Final A – MEDAL EVENT

Women's Team Pursuit Final A – 16:41-16:47: Men's Team Pursuit Final B – MEDAL EVENT

Men's Team Pursuit Final B – 16:47-16:53: Men's Team Pursuit Final A – MEDAL EVENT

Bruce Mouat GB curling rink Picture by @Ian MacNicol

Where to watch?

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners