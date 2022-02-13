Beijing 2022 preview for 14 February (USA): Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games 

It’s day 10 of the Olympic Winter Games and, while there are only four medals available today, there is still plenty of action to enjoy across seven disciplines.

Among the many options are 11 matches in the Curling and the semifinals for the women’s ice hockey, where Canada faces Switzerland whereas USA will fight for a spot in the Olympic final against Finland.

If neither of those options take your fancy, here’s a look at three of the events that can’t be missed:

Bobsleigh – First women’s Monobob medal

The Olympic Winter Games will see the Bobsleigh award its first medals in the women’s Monobob (11:00), creating yet more history for gender balance and equality.

The event was introduced for Beijing 2022 after a long campaign for women to gain an extra race at the Olympics – previously, there was the two-man, two-woman, and four-man races.

United States of America will be aiming for gold. After heats 1 and 2 Kaillie Humphries, a two-time Olympic champion for Canada who is now part of Team USA, tops the standing, with teammate Elana Meyers Taylor, three-time Olympic medallist in the two-woman event and current leader of the Monobob World Series, being fourth.

Figure Skating - Papadakis and Cizeron, or Sinitsina and Katsalapov?

The Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance (09:22-12:36) takes place today, with either France’s four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron or ROC pair and current world champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov expected to take the gold medal home.

The French pair top the standings after a great performance in the rhythm dance, where they set a new high score record of 90.83. However, take nothing for granted - the medals are yet to be decided.

It’s not all about these two nations, though, and Team USA will be among those hoping to pull off a shock, with three pairs competing. Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue will try to defend or better their current third position and claim a spot on the podium.

Schedule 14 February

Bobsleigh

9:30-10:15: Women’s Monobob Heat 3

11:00-11:50: Women’s Monobob Heat 4 – MEDAL EVENT

20:05-21:10: 2-man Heat 1

21:40-22:45: 2-man Heat 2

Curling

9:05 Women’s Round Robin Session 7

People’s Republic of China Vs Japan

Canada Vs ROC

United States of America Vs Republic of Korea

14:05 Men’s Round Robin Session 8

Canada Vs Italy

Denmark Vs Norway

ROC Vs Sweden

Switzerland Vs Great Britain

20:05 Women’s Round Robin Session 8

Switzerland Vs Sweden

Great Britain Vs Canada

Japan Vs Republic of Korea

Denmark Vs ROC

Freestyle Skiing

19:00-19:55: Women’s Aerials Final 1

20:00-20:15: Women’s Aerials Final 2 – MEDAL EVENT

Figure Skating

9:22-12:36: Ice Dance – Free Dance – MEDAL EVENT

Ice Hockey

12:10: Women’s Play-offs Semifinals: Canada vs Switzerland

21:10: Women’s Play-offs Semifinals: USA vs Finland

Snowboard

9:30-10:14: Women’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 1

10:15-10:59: Women’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 2

11:00-11:45: Women’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 3

13:30-14:14: Men’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 1

14:15-14:59: Men’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 2

15:00-15:45: Men’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 3

Ski Jumping

18:10-18:49: Men’s Team Trial Round for Completion

19:00-19:51: Men’s Team 1st Round

20:06-20:42: Men’s Team Final Round – MEDAL EVENT

Where to watch?

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partner.s