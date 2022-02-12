Beijing 2022 preview for 13 February (USA): Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games

It’s day nine of the Olympic Winter Games and we’re now into the second half, with seven medal events on offer today.

We’ve got a first for the Games today with one new event added to a discipline, as well as 11 matches in Curling and four in the Ice Hockey. That isn’t including the seven medal events mentioned and six other disciplines in action.

Take a look at three of those events that can’t be missed"

Bobsleigh - An Olympic Winter Games first

There’s another Olympic Winter Games first on the cards today, as the women’s Monobob discipline makes its debut (9:30-10:13; 11:00-11:45).

The Monobob is similar to other forms of Bobsleigh, though as the name suggests, it only has one person aboard the sled. This means we now have two Bobsleigh categories for men and two for women at the Games.

Beijing 2022 will offer up the inaugural medals for the Monobob and there are plenty of talented racers who will have their eye on gold. First, they have to get through the heats.

Team USA duo Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries will both be going for glory, and even a possible one-two finish on the podium, as that is where they respectively stand in the IBSF women’s Monobob rankings.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty of competition for the medals though, with Canada pair Christine de Bruin and Cynthia Appiah, Australia’s Bree Walker and Germany’s Laura Nolte Taylor all challenging too. It’s bound to be an interesting battle for the first medals in the discipline’s new format.

Curling – United States of America triple header

We’re heading into the latter stages of the Curling Round Robin, and it’s all to play for in the men’s and women’s events.

United States of America compete in each today, with the men up first in session 6 (9:05) and the women playing in the afternoon (14:05). The men then have another game in the evening (20:05).

The men’s side start off against Canada in a repeat of the semifinal at PyeongChang 2018, as Team USA went on to secure their first-ever team Curling gold. Skip John Shuster already has an impressive legacy, boasting Team USA’s first Curling medal by winning bronze in his debut Games at Torino 2006 before that triumph in PyeongChang. He will aim to continue that further here, also coming up against People’s Republic of China (20:05).

Between the two men’s matches, the women’s side face Sweden, who have won gold in three of the last four Olympic Winter Games, collecting silver at Sochi 2014. Skip Tabitha Peterson is making her second appearance at the Games, having competed at Pyeongchang 2018.

Ice hockey - Nordic rivalry comes to fore

Today sees the final Preliminary Round matches being played out in the men’s Ice Hockey, as groups A and C come to a close.

The eye-catching fixture is a Nordic battle between Finland and Sweden (16:40-18:55), as it reignites old rivalries while likely determining the winner of Group C, which also includes Slovakia and Latvia.

Even without NHL players, both Finland and Sweden have strong domestic leagues – the SM-liiga and the Swedish Hockey League – and ought to carry the group's two strongest rosters.

In Group A, United States of America face Germany (21:10), having won the last of their two golds in 1980. Canada will face People’s Republic of China (21:10), as they aim for a historic tenth men’s Ice Hockey gold.

Schedule 13 February

Alpine Skiing

10:15-12:15: Men's Giant Slalom Run 1

13:45-15:49: Men's Giant Slalom Run 2 - MEDAL EVENT

Bobsleigh

9:30-10:13: Women's Monobob Heat 1

11:00-11:45: Women's Monobob Heat 2

Biathlon

17:00-17:40: Women's 10km Pursuit - MEDAL EVENT

18:45-19:25: Men's 12.5km Pursuit - MEDAL EVENT

Cross-Country Skiing

15:00-16:40: Men's 4 x 10km Relay - MEDAL EVENT

Curling

9:05: Men's Round Robin Session 6

Norway Vs Sweden

People’s Republic of China Vs Great Britain

United States of America Vs Canada

Italy Vs ROC

14:05: Women's Round Robin Session 6

Denmark Vs Great Britain

United States of America Vs Sweden

Republic of Korea Vs People’s Republic of China

Switzerland Vs Canada

20:05: Men's Round Robin Session 7

Great Britain Vs Denmark

Switzerland Vs Italy

People’s Republic of China Vs United States of America

Freestyle Skiing

10:00-10:59: Women's Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 1

11:01-12:00: Women's Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 2

19:00-19:40: Women's Aerials Qualification 1

19:45-20:15: Women's Aerials Qualification 2

Ice Hockey

12:10: Men's Preliminary Round - Group C

Slovakia Vs Latvia

16:40: Men's Preliminary Round - Group C

Finland Vs Sweden

21:10: Men's Preliminary Round - Group A

People’s Republic of China Vs Canada

United States of America Vs Germany

Speed Skating

21:00-21:26: Men's Team Pursuit Quarterfinals

21:56-22:37: Women's 500m - MEDAL EVENT

Short Track Speed Skating

19:00-19:12: Men's 500m - Quarterfinals

19:27-19:33: Men's 500m - Semifinals

19:35-19:44: Women's 3000m Relay - Final B

19:44-19:55: Women's 3000m Relay - Final A - MEDAL EVENT

20:09-20:14: Men's 500m - Final B

20:14-20:19: Men's 500m - Final A - MEDAL EVENT

Where to watch?

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partner.s