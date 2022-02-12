Beijing 2022 preview for 13 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games

It’s day nine of the Olympic Winter Games and we’re now into the second half, with seven medal events on offer today.

We’ve got a first for the Games today with one new event added to a discipline, as well as 11 matches in Curling and four in the Ice Hockey. That isn’t including the seven medal events mentioned and six other disciplines in action.

Here’s a look at three of those events that can’t be missed

Bobsleigh - An Olympics Winter Games first

There’s another Olympic Winter Games first on the cards today, as the women’s Monobob discipline makes its debut (9:30-10:13; 11:00-11:45).

The Monobob is similar to other forms of Bobsleigh, though as the name suggests, it only has one person aboard the sled. This means we now have two Bobsleigh categories for men and two for women at the Games.

Beijing 2022 will offer up the inaugural medals for the Monobob and there are plenty of talented racers who will have their eye on gold. First, they have to get through the heats.

Canada’s Christine de Bruin is one to look out for, having won gold in a Monobob event at the very start of the year. Compatriot Cynthia Appiah shouldn’t be underestimated either, ranking highly and possibly looking for a one-two finish on the podium.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty of competition for the medals though, with Australia’s Bree Walker, Germany’s Laura Nolte and Team USA duo Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor all challenging too. It’s bound to be an interesting battle for the first medals in the discipline’s new format.

Curling - Great Britain triple header

We’re heading into the latter stages of the Curling Round Robin, and it’s all to play for in the men’s and women’s events.

Great Britain have matches in each today, with the men up first in session 6 (9:05) and women competing in the afternoon (14:05). The men then have another game in the evening (20:05).

The men’s side face People’s Republic of China, looking to go beyond their tiebreaker loss to Switzerland in PyeongChang 2018. Bruce Mouat is the new Skip for his side at Beijing 2022, replacing Kyle Smith. After the opening match of the day, they play again in the evening, facing Denmark in session seven of the Round Robin.

As for the women’s side, they face Denmark themselves between the two men’s matches. Skip Eve Muirhead will lead Team GB out in her fourth Olympic Winter Games, having guided them to a fourth-placed finish in PyeongChang 2018. There will be hope that they can recreate a win against Denmark again, though the previous 7-6 scoreline may have been too close for comfort.

Ice hockey - Nordic rivalry comes to fore

Today sees the final Preliminary Round matches being played out in the men’s Ice Hockey, as groups A and C come to a close.

The eye-catching fixture is a Nordic battle between Finland and Sweden (16:40-18:55), as it reignites old rivalries while likely determining the winner of Group C, which also includes Slovakia and Latvia.

Even without NHL players, both Finland and Sweden have strong domestic leagues – the SM-liiga and the Swedish Hockey League – and ought to carry the group's two strongest rosters.

In Group A, Canada have recorded won more men’s Ice Hockey gold medals in the Olympic Winter Games than any other nation will be focusing on a historic 10th triumph as they face People’s Republic of China (21:10), while United States of America come up against Germany (21:10).

Schedule 13 February

Alpine Skiing

10:15-12:15: Men's Giant Slalom Run 1

13:45-15:49: Men's Giant Slalom Run 2 - MEDAL EVENT

Bobsleigh

9:30-10:13: Women's Monobob Heat 1

11:00-11:45: Women's Monobob Heat 2

Biathlon

17:00-17:40: Women's 10km Pursuit - MEDAL EVENT

18:45-19:25: Men's 12.5km Pursuit - MEDAL EVENT

Cross-Country Skiing

15:00-16:40: Men's 4 x 10km Relay - MEDAL EVENT

Curling

9:05: Men's Round Robin Session 6

Norway Vs Sweden

People’s Republic of China Vs Great Britain

United States of America Vs Canada

Italy Vs ROC

14:05: Women's Round Robin Session 6

Denmark Vs Great Britain

United States of America Vs Sweden

Republic of Korea Vs People’s Republic of China

Switzerland Vs Canada

20:05: Men's Round Robin Session 7

Great Britain Vs Denmark

Switzerland Vs Italy

People’s Republic of China Vs United States of America

Freestyle Skiing

10:00-10:59: Women's Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 1

11:01-12:00: Women's Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 2

19:00-19:40: Women's Aerials Qualification 1

19:45-20:15: Women's Aerials Qualification 2

Ice Hockey

12:10: Men's Preliminary Round - Group C

Slovakia Vs Latvia

16:40: Men's Preliminary Round - Group C

Finland Vs Sweden

21:10: Men's Preliminary Round - Group A

People’s Republic of China Vs Canada

United States of America Vs Germany

Speed Skating

21:00-21:26: Men's Team Pursuit Quarterfinals

21:56-22:37: Women's 500m - MEDAL EVENT

Short Track Speed Skating

19:00-19:12: Men's 500m - Quarterfinals

19:27-19:33: Men's 500m - Semifinals

19:35-19:44: Women's 3000m Relay - Final B

19:44-19:55: Women's 3000m Relay - Final A - MEDAL EVENT

20:09-20:14: Men's 500m - Final B

20:14-20:19: Men's 500m - Final A - MEDAL EVENT

