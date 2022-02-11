Beijing 2022 preview for 12 February (USA): Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games

We’ve got six medal events on display today, but the action doesn’t end there. We have a whopping nine disciplines playing out today, with everything from Curling Round Robin sessions to Snowboard, Figure Skating and Ice Hockey. Today is a day jam-packed with action and you won’t want to miss it.

Among the medal events, Norway’s Johannes Thingnes Bo will be hoping to regain the Biathlon Men’s 10km Sprint (17:00-18:15), having already won three medals at PyeongChang 2018, but missing out on a medal in the sprint. The Norwegian has already claimed two medals at Beijing 2022: gold in the mixed relay 4x6km and bronze in the 20km individual.

There’s also plenty of action elsewhere, so let’s take a look at three other highlights for the day ahead:

Figure skating - Papadakis and Cizeron begin gold hunt

They're four-time world champions and the ice dance silver medallists from PyeongChang 2018 behind Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, and now France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron appear to have a clear path to gold in the figure skating ice dance event.

The rhythm dance (19:00) will see the French duo – who comfortably won both their ISU Grand Prix events this season, but are returning to competition after a year and a half off – go up against ROC's world champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov for the first time since the latter team defeated the French at the 2020 European Championships.

It makes for an intriguing backdrop, although Papadakis and Cizeron are still heavily favoured. The scrap for the silver and bronze medals is no less fierce, with three American pairs: Madison Chock/Evan Bates, Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker and Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue aiming for a spot on the podium.

Ice Hockey - United States of America face Canada

The United States of America face Canada in the Men’s Ice Hockey (12:10) in what is set to be a clash of the giants in the sport.

It will be the first time that the two nations have met since Sochi 2014, where Canada won the semi-finals 1-0.

The two sides are expected to go far into the competition, with Germany and the People’s Republic of China playing later in their group (16:40). It means that we could be getting a sneak preview into a potential clash that could take place later in the competition.

Curling - United States double header

Both the Men’s and Women’s Curling teams are in action today for the United States of America, with both in session five of the Round Robin stage of the competition.

The Men’s side plays first (14:05), looking to continue their defense of the title they won in PyeongChang 2018, taking home gold over Sweden. They face Norway, who just missed out on a place in the tiebreaker last time out at the Games. The United States did, however, lose to Norway at this stage in 2018, the final result being 8-5. The Team USA contingent will be hoping they can improve on that this time out in search of back-to-back golds.

The Women’s team plays after (20:05) against Great Britain.

There’s bound to be plenty of action in both games, making them a must-watch.

Snowboard - Mixed team snowboard cross makes Olympic debut

Snowboard cross is a high-octane race through a course with banked turns, jumps, and drops usually consisting of four to six riders per race.

So, naturally, a mixed team event – featuring one man and one woman per team per race – would certainly make what is already an incredibly exciting spectacle even more so, with eight riders per race.

That will make its Olympic debut today (10:00), with 16 teams involved in four quarter-final heats all aiming to be one of the four teams in the medal final.

Australia are the current world champions, but given the unpredictable nature of snowboard cross the medals are wide open. Team USA are among the favourites with two pairs ready to fight for the podium: Nick Baumgartner/Lindsey Jacobellis - the new Olympic champion in women's snowboardcross - and Jake Vedder/Faye Gulini.

Skeleton - Katie Uhlaender to break records

The United States of America have sent out their smallest team for the skeleton since the sport was reintroduced to the Olympic Winter Games programme in 2002, but that won’t stop them breaking records.

Katie Uhlaendar is competing at her fifth Games, the most of any woman from the USA in any sliding sport. The 37-year-old is in 8th position after the first two heats. Kelly Curtis, who qualified at the last minute with a sixth-placed finish in a race in St. Mortiz, is 18th.

Schedule 12 February

Biathlon

17:00-18:15: Men's 10km Sprint - MEDAL EVENT

Cross-Country Skiing

15:30-16:45: Women's 4 x 5km Relay - MEDAL EVENT

Curling

9:05: Women's Round Robin Session 4

Sweden Vs Canada

Republic of Korea Vs ROC

Japan Vs Denmark

14:05: Men's Round Robin Session 5

Italy Vs People’s Republic of China

Canada Vs Sweden

Denmark Vs Switzerland

United States of America Vs Norway

20:05: Women's Round Robin Session 5

ROC Vs Japan

Denmark Vs Switzerland

Great Britain Vs United States of America

Sweden Vs People’s Republic of China

Figure Skating

19:07-22:38: Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance

Ice Hockey

12:10: Men's Preliminary Round - Group A

Canada Vs United States of America

12:10: Women's Play-offs Quarterfinals

16:40: Men's Preliminary Round - Group A

Germany Vs People’s Republic of China

16:40: Women's Play-offs Quarterfinals

21:10: Men's Preliminary Round - Group B

ROC Vs Czech Republic

21:10: Men's Preliminary Round - Group B

Switzerland Vs Denmark

Snowboard

10:00-10:24: Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Quarterfinals

10:30-10:42: Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Semifinals

10:50: Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Small Final

After Small Final: Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Big Final - MEDAL EVENT

Ski Jumping

18:00-18:35: Men's Large Hill Individual Trial Round for Competition

19:00-19:45: Men's Large Hill Individual 1st Round

20:00-20:33: Men's Large Hill Individual Final Round - MEDAL EVENT

Skeleton

20:20-21:14: Women Heat 3

21:55-22:40: Women Heat 4 - MEDAL EVENT

Speed Skating

16:00-16:23: Women's Team Pursuit Quarterfinals

16:53-17:34: Men's 500m - MEDAL EVENT

