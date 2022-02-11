Beijing 2022 preview for 12 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games

There are six medal events taking place today, but the action doesn’t end there. There are a whopping nine disciplines playing out today, with everything from Curling Round Robin sessions to Snowboard, Figure Skating to Ice Hockey. Today is a day jam-packed with action and you won’t want to miss it.

Among the medal events, Norway’s Johannes Thingnes Bo will be hoping to regain the Biathlon Men’s 10km Sprint (17:00-18:15), having already won three medals at PyeongChang 2018 but missing out on a medal in the sprint. The Norwegian has already claimed two medals at Beijing 2022: gold in the mixed relay 4x6km and bronze in the 20km individual.

There’s also plenty of action elsewhere, so let’s take a look at three other highlights for the day ahead:

Figure skating - Papadakis and Cizeron begin gold hunt

They're four-time world champions and the ice dance silver medallists from PyeongChang 2018 behind Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, and now France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron are favourites to win gold in the figure skating ice dance event.

The rhythm dance (19:00) will see the French duo – who comfortably won both their ISU Grand Prix events this season, but are returning to competition after a year and a half off – go up against ROC's world champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov for the first time since the latter team defeated the French at the 2020 European Championships.

It makes for an intriguing backdrop, although Papadakis and Cizeron are still heavily favoured. The scrap for the silver and bronze medals is no less fierce, with as many as six other teams eyeing an Olympic medal.