Beijing 2022 preview for 11 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games (USA)

We’re now one week into the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 and we have a whopping seven gold medals up for grabs as all the action continues.

There may be more records to be broken today, with 37-year-old Latvian Martins Durkurs, looking to become the oldest Skeleton (21:55) champion since Canadian Duff Gibson, who was 39-years-old when he won in Torino 2006.

With that said, here’s a look at some of the top events for the day.

Snowboard - Shaun White on the hunt for more medals

The United States of America has a real chance of winning a medal in snowboarding, and not least thanks to Shaun White. The American qualified to the men’s snowboard halfpipe final with the fourth-best score and wants to make yet more history.

The 35-year-old is set to bow out of competition after Beijing 2022, having competed in every edition of the Olympic Winter Games since Torino 2006. In that time, he’s won three gold medals in 2006, 2010 and 2018.

White will be hoping he can defend his title, winning a fourth gold to end a fantastic run at the Games. However, he won’t be unchallenged. Japan's Hirano Ayumu, who finished with a silver medal behind White in 2018 and 2014, achieved the highest score in the qualification rounds. Hirano Ruka will also fight for the podium, while Australia’s Scotty James could also be a challenger for the throne after winning bronze in 2018.

Curling - Double header

The United States of America also have two matches in the Curling today, with the men’s side facing Great Britain in the Round Robin Session 3 (9:05) and the women’s side playing the People’s Republic of China in their Round Robin Session 3 (14:05).

The men’s team will be hoping to defend their title, having won gold in PyeongChang in 2018. The victory represented a first gold in Curling for the Americans, Skip John Shuster is set to led the side out again, having performed at the Olympic Winter Games since Turin 2006.

The women’s side will be hoping they can improve on 2018, where they were unable to make the top four of the Round Robin results to get into the semi-final playoffs.

Biathlon - A shot at gold

Team USA has not managed to win a medal in the Biathlon event during the history of the Games, but they will be hoping to change that today. The Women’s 7.5km Sprint (17:00-18:10) provides the opportunity to do just that.

Susan Dunklee and Clare Egan have already announced that their Biathlon careers with the United States of America will come to an end after Beijing 2022, following stellar careers. Joanne Reid is also on the team, competing in the Games for a second time. Deeda Irwin will be making her debut in the Games, with all four in the search of a first Biathlon medal for the nation.

Schedule 11 February

Alpine Skiing

11:00-13:09: Women's Super-G - MEDAL EVENT

Biathlon

17:00-18:10: Women's 7.5km Sprint - MEDAL EVENT

Cross-County Skiing

15:00-16:35: Men's 15km Classic - MEDAL EVENT

Curling

9:05: Men's Round Robin Session 3

Switzerland Vs ROC

Great Britain Vs United States of America

Sweden Vs Italy

Denmark Vs People’s Republic of China

14:05: Women's Round Robin Session 3

United States of America Vs People’s Republic of China

Canada Vs Japan

Switzerland Vs ROC

Republic of Korea Vs Great Britain

20:05: Men's Round Robin Session 4

ROC Vs Denmark

Great Britain Vs Norway

Canada Vs Switzerland

Ice Hockey

12:10: Men's Preliminary Round - Group B

Denmark Vs ROC

12:10: Women's Play-offs Quarterfinals

16:40: Men's Preliminary Round - Group B

Czech Republic Vs Switzerland

16:40: Men's Preliminary Round - Group C

Sweden Vs Slovakia

Latvia Vs Finland

21:10: Women's Play-offs Quarterfinals

Snowboard

9:30-9:55: Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 1

9:57-10:22: Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 2

10:24-10:49: Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 3 - MEDAL EVENT

Ski Jumping

17:45-18:30: Men's Large Hill Individual Trial Round for Qualification

19:00-20:06: Men's Large Hill Individual Qualification Round

Skeleton

9:30-10:24: Women Heat 1

11:00-11:55: Women Heat 2

20:20-21:14: Men Heat 3

21:55-22:40: Men Heat 4 - MEDAL EVENT

Speed Skating

16:00-17:55: Men's 10000m - MEDAL EVENT

Short Track Speed Skating

19:00-19:16: Women's 1000m - Quarterfinals

19:18-19:42: Men's 500m - Heats

19:55-20:03: Women's 1000m - Semifinals

20:04-20:23: Men's 5000m Relay - Semifinals

20:37-20:43: Women's 1000m - Final B

20:43-20:49 Women's 1000m - Final A - MEDAL EVENT

Where to watch?

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partner.s