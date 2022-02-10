Beijing 2022 preview for 11 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games

We’re now one week into the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 and we have a whopping seven gold medals up for grabs today as all the action continues.

There may be more records to be broken today, with 37-year-old Latvian Martins Durkurs, looking to become the oldest Skeleton (21:55) champion since Canadian Duff Gibson, who was 39-years-old when he won at Torino 2006.

With that said, here’s a look at some of the top events for the day.

Speed Skating - Bloemen eyeing history

In the history of the Olympic Winter Games, no man has ever won consecutive gold medals in the longest speed skating race of them all, the 10,000m.

Canada’s Ted-jan Bloemen is looking to rewrite that in the Speed Skating Men’s 10,000m (16:00-17:55) today. Bloemen set the Olympic record when he won gold at PyeongChang 2018, also winning a silver in the 5,000m, the first to do so for Canada since 1932.

He won’t be without his challengers if he does want to step on the podium again, though. Sweden’s Nils van der Poel, 25, is in his prime after setting a new world record on his way to winning gold in the 5,000m and 10,000m races at the 2021 World Championships.

It’s sure to be a great battle in the race to gold in Beijing.

Snowboard - Scotty James looking to go two better

Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 3 (10:24-:49) will be for sure one of the highlights of this Games. Will American legend Shaun White claim his 4th gold medal after winning in Torino 2006, Vancouver 2010 and PyeongChang 2018? He qualified with the fourth best score.

Japan's Hirano Ayumu won silver four years ago and qualified for the finals with the best score. Australia's Scotty James, the bronze medallist at PyeongChang, qualified second and will also be fighting for gold.Their compatriots Hirano Ruka and Totsuka Yuto will ensure an exciting final is on the cards.

Skeleton - Laura Deas with big shoes to fill

Great Britain created history at PyeongChang 2018, with the Games representing the first time that two Team GB athletes were on the same podium in the Skeleton. Lizzy Yarnold also became the first Brit to defend their title at a successive Olympic Winter Games, having won it in 2014 and 2018. Yarnold did, however, end her Skeleton career afterwards, leaving big shoes to fill in the GB camp.

Up steps Laura Deas, who was part of the history-making duo to both make the podium in 2018. Deas took earned a bronze in PyeongChang and will be hoping to go not just one, but two better to bring home a third successive gold in the Skeleton for her nation.

The first two heats for the Women’s Skeleton (9:30-10:24; 11:00-11:55) will put Deas to the test. Whilst the opening stages of the World Cup have not gone to plan for her so far, she will be hoping that she will can peak in today’s contest.

Schedule 11 February

Alpine Skiing

11:00-13:09: Women's Super-G - MEDAL EVENT

Biathlon

17:00-18:10: Women's 7.5km Sprint - MEDAL EVENT

Cross-County Skiing

15:00-16:35: Men's 15km Classic - MEDAL EVENT

Curling

9:05: Men's Round Robin Session 3

Switzerland Vs ROC

Great Britain Vs United States of America

Sweden Vs Italy

Denmark Vs People’s Republic of China

14:05: Women's Round Robin Session 3

United States of America Vs People’s Republic of China

Canada Vs Japan

Switzerland Vs ROC

Republic of Korea Vs Great Britain

20:05: Men's Round Robin Session 4

ROC Vs Denmark

Great Britain Vs Norway

Canada Vs Switzerland

Ice Hockey

12:10: Men's Preliminary Round - Group B

Denmark Vs ROC

12:10: Women's Play-offs Quarterfinals

16:40: Men's Preliminary Round - Group B

Czech Republic Vs Switzerland

16:40: Men's Preliminary Round - Group C

Sweden Vs Slovakia

Latvia Vs Finland

21:10: Women's Play-offs Quarterfinals

Snowboard

9:30-9:55: Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 1

9:57-10:22: Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 2

10:24-10:49: Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 3 - MEDAL EVENT

Ski Jumping

17:45-18:30: Men's Large Hill Individual Trial Round for Qualification

19:00-20:06: Men's Large Hill Individual Qualification Round

Skeleton

9:30-10:24: Women Heat 1

11:00-11:55: Women Heat 2

20:20-21:14: Men Heat 3

21:55-22:40: Men Heat 4 - MEDAL EVENT

Speed Skating

16:00-17:55: Men's 10000m - MEDAL EVENT

Short Track Speed Skating

19:00-19:16: Women's 1000m - Quarterfinals

19:18-19:42: Men's 500m - Heats

19:55-20:03: Women's 1000m - Semifinals

20:04-20:23: Men's 5000m Relay - Semifinals

20:37-20:43: Women's 1000m - Final B

20:43-20:49 Women's 1000m - Final A - MEDAL EVENT

Where to watch?

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partner.s