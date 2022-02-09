Beijing 2022 preview for 10 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games (USA)
Nathan Chen chases figure skating gold with Chloe Kim set to shine in halfpipe.
One of the most jam-packed days involving several Team USA stars is ahead of us with more Olympic history set to be made at Beijing 2022.
The men's hockey team finally hits the ice in their round robin opener with hosts People's Republic of China at 21:10 (Beijing time). However, before that, there are plenty of medals ready to be won. After claiming bronze at the women's sprint free, Jessie Diggins will go for gold in the cross-country women's 10km classical at 15:00, Nathan Chen will chase gold in the men's singles figure skating free skate, while Chloe Kim is after back-to-back golds in the women's snowboard halfpipe.
Figure skating - Will Chen replace Hanyu as champion?
Men's singles figure skating wraps up with the free skate at 09:30 with the top echelon of skaters seeking to replace Japan's superstar Hanyu Yuzuru as champion. Team USA's very own Nathan Chen is the main favourite to do it after breaking Hanyu's world record in the short program (113.97) and facing the free program on top of the standings. The Japanese two-time champion failed in the short program and is currently in 8th position.
Since the last Olympic Winter Games at PyeongChang 2018, the Salt Lake City-born skater has finished ahead of Hanyu at every head-to-head meeting they've had.
Snowboard - Chloe Kim aiming for back-to-back gold
Kim has the task of defending her snowboard halfpipe gold medal, four years after she became the youngest female Olympic champion in the discipline.
Kim, the only Team USA representative in the final, qualified with the top score, followed by Japanese Ono Mitsuki, second, and Chinese Cai Xuetong, third.
Schedule 10 February (Beijing times listed)
Alpine Skiing
10:30 - 12:45: Men's Alpine Combined Downhill
14:15 - 15:59: Men's Alpine Combined Slalom - MEDAL EVENT
Cross-Country Skiing
15:00 - 16:30: Women's 10km Classic - MEDAL EVENT
Curling
9:05: Women's Round Robin Session 1
- Great Britain Vs Switzerland
- Denmark Vs People's Republic of China
- Sweden Vs Japan
- ROC Vs United States of America
14:05: Men's Round Robin Session 2
- United States of America Vs Sweden
- Norway Vs Canada
- People's Republic of China Vs ROC
- Great Britain Vs Italy
20:05: Women's Round Robin Session 2
- Canada Vs Republic of Korea
- Sweden Vs Great Britain
- United States of America Vs Denmark
- People's Republic of China Vs Switzerland
Freestyle Skiing
19:00 - 19:45: Mixed Team Aerials Final 1
19:50 - 20:15: Mixed Team Aerials Final 2 - MEDAL EVENT
Figure Skating
9:30: Men's Single Skating - Free Skating - MEDAL EVENT
Ice Hockey
12:10: Men's Preliminary Round - Group C
- Sweden Vs Latvia
16:40: Men's Preliminary Round - Group C
- Finland Vs Slovakia
21:10: Men's Preliminary Round - Group A
- United States of America Vs People's Republic of China
21:10: Men's Preliminary Round - Group A
- Canada Vs Germany
Luge
21:30: Team Relay Competition - MEDAL EVENT
Snowboard
9:30 - 9:55: Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 1
9:57 - 10:22: Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 2
10:24 - 10:49: Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 3 - MEDAL EVENT
11:15 - 12:00: Men's Snowboard Cross Seeding Run 1
12:10 - 12:40: Men's Snowboard Cross Seeding Run 2
14:00 - 14:34: Men's Snowboard Cross 1/8 Finals
14:37 - 14:55: Men's Snowboard Cross Quarterfinals
14:58 - 15:08: Men's Snowboard Cross Semifinals
15:15: Men's Snowboard Cross Small Final
After Small Final: Men's Snowboard Cross Big Final - MEDAL EVENT
Skeleton
9:30: Men Heat 1
11:00: Men Heat 2
Speed Skating
20:00 - 21:16: Women's 5000m - MEDAL EVENT
Where to watch?
