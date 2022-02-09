Beijing 2022 preview for 10 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games (USA)

One of the most jam-packed days involving several Team USA stars is ahead of us with more Olympic history set to be made at Beijing 2022.

The men's hockey team finally hits the ice in their round robin opener with hosts People's Republic of China at 21:10 (Beijing time). However, before that, there are plenty of medals ready to be won. After claiming bronze at the women's sprint free, Jessie Diggins will go for gold in the cross-country women's 10km classical at 15:00, Nathan Chen will chase gold in the men's singles figure skating free skate, while Chloe Kim is after back-to-back golds in the women's snowboard halfpipe.

Figure skating - Will Chen replace Hanyu as champion?

Men's singles figure skating wraps up with the free skate at 09:30 with the top echelon of skaters seeking to replace Japan's superstar Hanyu Yuzuru as champion. Team USA's very own Nathan Chen is the main favourite to do it after breaking Hanyu's world record in the short program (113.97) and facing the free program on top of the standings. The Japanese two-time champion failed in the short program and is currently in 8th position.

Since the last Olympic Winter Games at PyeongChang 2018, the Salt Lake City-born skater has finished ahead of Hanyu at every head-to-head meeting they've had.

Snowboard - Chloe Kim aiming for back-to-back gold

Kim has the task of defending her snowboard halfpipe gold medal, four years after she became the youngest female Olympic champion in the discipline.

Kim, the only Team USA representative in the final, qualified with the top score, followed by Japanese Ono Mitsuki, second, and Chinese Cai Xuetong, third.

Schedule 10 February (Beijing times listed)

Alpine Skiing

10:30 - 12:45: Men's Alpine Combined Downhill

14:15 - 15:59: Men's Alpine Combined Slalom - MEDAL EVENT

Cross-Country Skiing

15:00 - 16:30: Women's 10km Classic - MEDAL EVENT

Curling

9:05: Women's Round Robin Session 1

Great Britain Vs Switzerland

Denmark Vs People's Republic of China

Sweden Vs Japan

ROC Vs United States of America

14:05: Men's Round Robin Session 2

United States of America Vs Sweden

Norway Vs Canada

People's Republic of China Vs ROC

Great Britain Vs Italy

20:05: Women's Round Robin Session 2

Canada Vs Republic of Korea

Sweden Vs Great Britain

United States of America Vs Denmark

People's Republic of China Vs Switzerland

Freestyle Skiing

19:00 - 19:45: Mixed Team Aerials Final 1

19:50 - 20:15: Mixed Team Aerials Final 2 - MEDAL EVENT

Figure Skating

9:30: Men's Single Skating - Free Skating - MEDAL EVENT

Ice Hockey

12:10: Men's Preliminary Round - Group C

Sweden Vs Latvia

16:40: Men's Preliminary Round - Group C

Finland Vs Slovakia

21:10: Men's Preliminary Round - Group A

United States of America Vs People's Republic of China

21:10: Men's Preliminary Round - Group A

Canada Vs Germany

Luge

21:30: Team Relay Competition - MEDAL EVENT

Snowboard

9:30 - 9:55: Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 1

9:57 - 10:22: Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 2

10:24 - 10:49: Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 3 - MEDAL EVENT

11:15 - 12:00: Men's Snowboard Cross Seeding Run 1

12:10 - 12:40: Men's Snowboard Cross Seeding Run 2

14:00 - 14:34: Men's Snowboard Cross 1/8 Finals

14:37 - 14:55: Men's Snowboard Cross Quarterfinals

14:58 - 15:08: Men's Snowboard Cross Semifinals

15:15: Men's Snowboard Cross Small Final

After Small Final: Men's Snowboard Cross Big Final - MEDAL EVENT

Skeleton

9:30: Men Heat 1

11:00: Men Heat 2

Speed Skating

20:00 - 21:16: Women's 5000m - MEDAL EVENT

Where to watch?

