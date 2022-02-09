Beijing 2022 preview for 10 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games

There are no fewer than eight sets of medals to be handed out on 10 February on a momentous day that includes the debut of the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials, where eight teams attempt to become the first Olympic champions.

Another highlight will see Chinese duo Cai Xuetong and Liu Jiayu look to challenge PyeongChang 2018 gold medallist Chloe Kim as she attempts to defend her snowboard halfpipe gold (09:30 Beijing time). Kim qualified to the final with the best score.

Figure skating - Who will be the next men's Olympic champion?

Men's singles figure skating concludes with the free skate (09:30) with the top echelon of skaters seeking to replace Japan's Hanyu Yuzuru as champion.

Hanyu's goal is to claim a third consecutive title and the Japanese has also promised to attempt the never-before-landed quadruple Axel at Beijing 2022. He will need a great comeback to top the podium after failing in the opening quad Salchow in the men's short program and being relegated to 8th position in the standings.

American Nathan Chen is the favourite after breaking Hanyu's world record of points in the short program (113.97). The Japanese pair of Kagiyama Yuma and Uno Shoma are in second and third, respectively, and will be hoping they remain on the podium come competition end.

Ice hockey - Team Canada face Germans

PyeongChang 2018 bronze medallists Canada face 2018 runners-up Germany in an intriguing-looking Group A ice hockey nightcap. Canada's quest for a 10th gold medal will face one of its sternest tests.

Luge - Mixed team relay returns with Germans looking imperious

Can anyone stop Germany in the sliding sports? The world's top lugers will attempt to win more medal-ware in the final Beijing 2022 event of that sport today.

The mixed team relay (21:38) – first introduced in PyeongChang 2018 – adds a little extra excitement, with the best athletes in each of the other disciplines coming together to take part as a team.

Perhaps surprisingly, Germany won only two of the five team relays held during the 2020/21 Luge World Cup season – albeit with the caveat that the team compositions in those races are unlikely to be what they go with during the Games.

Schedule 10 February (Beijing times listed)

Alpine Skiing

10:30 - 12:45: Men's Alpine Combined Downhill

14:15 - 15:59: Men's Alpine Combined Slalom - MEDAL EVENT

Cross-Country Skiing

15:00 - 16:30: Women's 10km Classic - MEDAL EVENT

Curling

9:05: Women's Round Robin Session 1

Great Britain Vs Switzerland

Denmark Vs People's Republic of China

Sweden Vs Japan

ROC Vs United States of America

14:05: Men's Round Robin Session 2

United States of America Vs Sweden

Norway Vs Canada

People's Republic of China Vs ROC

Great Britain Vs Italy

20:05: Women's Round Robin Session 2

Canada Vs Republic of Korea

Sweden Vs Great Britain

United States of America Vs Denmark

People's Republic of China Vs Switzerland

Freestyle Skiing

19:00 - 19:45: Mixed Team Aerials Final 1

19:50 - 20:15: Mixed Team Aerials Final 2 - MEDAL EVENT

Figure Skating

9:30: Men Single Skating - Free Skating - MEDAL EVENT

Ice Hockey

12:10: Men's Preliminary Round - Group C

Sweden Vs Latvia

16:40: Men's Preliminary Round - Group C

Finland Vs Slovakia

21:10: Men's Preliminary Round - Group A

United States of America Vs People's Republic of China

21:10: Men's Preliminary Round - Group A

Canada Vs Germany

Luge

21:30: Team Relay Competition - MEDAL EVENT

Snowboard

9:30 - 9:55: Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 1

9:57 - 10:22: Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 2

10:24 - 10:49: Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 3 - MEDAL EVENT

11:15 - 12:00: Men's Snowboard Cross Seeding Run 1

12:10 - 12:40: Men's Snowboard Cross Seeding Run 2

14:00 - 14:34: Men's Snowboard Cross 1/8 Finals

14:37 - 14:55: Men's Snowboard Cross Quarterfinals

14:58 - 15:08: Men's Snowboard Cross Semifinals

15:15: Men's Snowboard Cross Small Final

After Small Final: Men's Snowboard Cross Big Final - MEDAL EVENT

Skeleton

9:30: Men Heat 1

11:00: Men Heat 2

Speed Skating

20:00 - 21:16: Women's 5000m - MEDAL EVENT

