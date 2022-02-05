Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony: Communities Brought Together

Millions of millions of people around the world watched as the XXIV Olympic Winter Games got underway on Friday (4 February) with a stunning Opening Ceremony at the Beijing National Stadium.

The "One World, One Family" theme was based on an ancient Chinese saying translated as "a truly wise person sees the whole world as a family".

Millions were mesmerised as athletes from 91 nations braved the freezing temperatures to herald the official start of Beijing 2022.

It has been a turbulent journey for many because of the human impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his address, IOC President Thomas Bach praised the athletes for their resilience, saying:

"You have arrived here after overcoming so many challenges, living through great uncertainty. But now your moment has come: the moment you have been longing for – the moment we all have been longing for.

"We all are standing with you. We all are supporting you. We all are cheering you on."

Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou became the first person to direct two Opening Ceremonies in the same city having also masterminded the Beijing 2008 ceremony.

The ceremony concluded with a spectacular firework display with people watching the fireworks in the National Stadium while watching TV coverage on a tablet (see above), and others taking pictures from a nearby car park.

The excellence of athletes will dominate our screens over the next few weeks, but here we look at how people around the world witnessed the magical opening at the Bird's Nest, be it as a participant and from afar.

People close to the National Stadium watch fireworks at the Opening Ceremony of Beijing 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Weagle emotional after recalling journey to Beijing 2022

The 2017 curling world champion Lisa Weagle did not try to hide her emotion on walking out at the stadium.

Weagle took sixth with Team Canada at PyeongChang 2018 on her Olympic debut.

Having switched from Rachel Homan's rink to Jennifer Jones's outfit, she is back representing her country at the Olympic Winter Games.

Her emotion was raw as she posted to social media, saying: "I had tears in my eyes when I walked out and saw the rings, thinking of the journey and all the people who have been part of it."

Oceania sends its love

Oceania is the smallest continent in the world with 14 countries including Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands.

The WSBC is the umbrella organisation of Baseball and Softball National Federations throughout the region and they sent a good luck message to all the "Oceania brothers and sisters" competing in Beijing.

Team GB flagbearers in awe

While it was a night to remember for everyone inside the stadium, for some there was also the honour of leading out their national team.

Curler Eve Muirhead was one of the Team GB flagbearers along with alpine skier Dave Ryding, and described the experience as "fantastic".

Team France looking quite the picture

All who witnessed the Opening Ceremony will have created lifetime memories.

However, a group of Team France athletes ensured it was captured for ever by huddling together to take a selfie in the cold.