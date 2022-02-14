Beijing 2022 Men’s curling: How to watch Team USA at the Winter Olympics

Reigning Olympic men's curling champions Team USA have three round-robin games left at Beijing 2022 to keep their title defence alive.

With a 3-3 record, John Shuster's rink can ill afford to lose either of their two matches on Tuesday (15 February) after having the Monday off.

They face Switzerland at 09:05 local time (20:05 EST on Monday) before an evening match against Italy at 20:05 (07:05 EST).

Denmark are their final round-robin opponents on Thursday morning with the semi-finals, should they make them, taking place that evening.

The bronze medal match is on Friday at 14:05 local time (01:05 EST) with the gold medal match 24 hours later.

Here's a guide to the players for Team USA, based at Duluth Curling Club in Minnesota, which features three of the men who won gold at PyeongChang 2018.

John Shuster, skip

John Shuster skipped Team USA to gold four years ago and is competing at his fifth Winter Olympics.

The 39-year-old, who won bronze on his Olympic bow at Turin 2006, was one of USA's flagbearers at the Opening Ceremony following a vote by fellow Team USA athletes.

He was the first curling athlete to be selected for the honour and said through Team USA: "Being elected as one of the flag bearers is a tremendous honour.

"When thinking back to my Opening Ceremony experiences, I cannot help but be so proud to lead Team USA into an Olympic Winter Games.

"Joining the incredible group of Team USA leaders, especially since it was chosen by my Team USA teammates, is one of the greatest honours of my sporting career."

He has two Olympic medals to one at the World Championships, a bronze in 2006.

Flag bearers Brittany Bowe and John Shuster of Team United States carry their flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games Picture by 2022 Getty Images

John Landsteiner, lead

John Landsteiner is a three-time Olympian who He has played lead for Shuster since 2012.

He made his Games debut at Sochi 2014 where USA failed to make the semi-finals after finishing the round-robin with a 2-7 record.

After those Games, Shuster and Landsteiner were left out of the US Curling Association's High Performance Programme (HPP) and formed a team they called 'The Rejects'.

This rink went on to win the 2015 national title with Team Shuster welcomed back to the HPP in 2016.

Victory in the Olympic Trials followed, and then came that incredible gold in PyeongChang.

This was Landsteiner's second global medal after his 2016 world bronze.

The 31-year-old was inspired to take up curling by his watching his father and by the age of eight was playing twice a week.

He said: “I don’t like contact sports, I don’t like confrontation. It’s challenging, it’s unique, it’s social. It kind of works for me as a born introvert, quiet guy.”

John Landsteiner during the Beijing 2022 round-robin game against China Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Matt Hamilton, second

Matt Hamilton had played second for two-time national champion skip Craig Brown and been a regular opponent of Shuster before Sochi 2014.

After the Games, Hamilton joined Shuster and Landsteiner's rink of 'Rejects' which went on to win Olympic gold at PyeongChang.

In Korea, Hamilton also finished sixth in the mixed doubles with his sister Rebecca.

He paid tribute to the effect she has had on his curling, saying: “My sister has had the biggest impact on my performance.

"I’m super competitive and when Becca took up the game I knew I had to stay ahead of her. Steel sharpens steel and she made me refine and hone my game to get to where it is now. She is an absolute stud and I owe her a lot for the success I’ve had.”

The 32-year-old - who turns 33 on the day of the gold medal game - won gold on his Olympic Winter Games debut four years ago and also claimed bronze at the 2016 World Championships.

Hamilton, who had previously attracted attention for his moustache, is growing his hair to donate to a children's wig foundation.

He's also raising money for Stache Strong which has raised more than $1.75 million for brain cancer research.

Matt Hamilton of Team USA competes against Team China during the men's curling round robin session 7 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Christopher Plys, third

Christopher Plys is the newest member of the rink and the only starter who did not win gold at PyeongChang.

Plys was an alternate for Shuster at Vancouver 2010 but joined the team to replace Tyler George who decided to take an extended break from competitive curling.

A world junior champion back in 2008 alongside his brother Daniel, Plys helped USA to fifth at last year's World Championship

Away from curling, the 34-year-old founded a charity called Project Joy, which feeds needy children.

Two years ago, Daniel rode his longboard 2,500 miles down the Mississippi River trail, from Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico, to raise money for Project Joy.

Plys says he is most proud of being in his high school's Hall of Fame having almost failed to graduate due to "poor attendance".

He said "That’s my favourite one. I’m sure there are some teachers there that walk by that wall and see my picture, and just roll their eyes.”

An Olympic medal might eclipse that in the award stakes.

Christopher Plys in action for Team USA in men's curling at Beijing 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Colin Hufman, alternate

Colin Hufman is the fifth man for Team Shuster but played lead after the fifth end break with the rink trailing heavily to Canada.

His main job is to check other pairings as well as the speed and curl on specific rocks.

Shuster told USA Curling, "Colin is throwing every night, matching rocks, and not getting a chance to throw a bunch of different shots. It was important to get him out on the ice at the Olympics."

This is 37-year-old Hufman's Olympic debut having been to two World Championships.

His most memorable moment, however, came as a young baseball player 27 years ago.

Hufman's team won the Interior Regional Baseball Championship in 1995, which qualified his team for the state precursor to the Little League World Series.

He said: “It was a Cinderella story, we had no business winning, the other team was so much better than us. It felt like such a huge deal."