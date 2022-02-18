Beijing 2022 men’s curling final: Preview, schedule & stars to watch

After 10 days of competition, involving nine round-robin matches and two semi-finals, Sweden and Great Britain are the last two men’s curling teams left standing at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

All that remains is to crown one of them Olympic champion.

Team GB, skipped by Bruce Mouat will meet Niklas Edin's Sweden rink in the gold medal game on Saturday (19 February) at the rescheduled time of 14:50 Chinese Standard Time (CST).

The change in time follows a decision to expose the final to the biggest possible audience given that it will be an early start for both Swedish and British fans.

For Sweden and Britain, big curling finals are nothing new.

Team Mouat and Team Edin have clashed several times on curling’s biggest stages, including in European and World Championship finals where Team Mouat curl for Scotland.

PyeongChang 2018 silver medallist Edin beat the Scots at last April's World Championship to claim a record fifth world crown, but Mouat's team exacted revenge to take the European title in November.

And Britain bested the Swedes 7-6 in the round robin in Beijing more comfortably than the scoreline might suggest. They subsequently finished atop the group, with Sweden in second, and carry an eight-match winning run into the final.

“Niklas and his team have been our rivals for so many years now,” said Mouat after topping defending champions United States 8-4 to advance to the gold medal match. "It feels really nice to be able to play them in a larger final."

Mouat has already secured Britain its first medal at Beijing 2022 and matched David Murdoch's achievement of making the final at Sochi 2014 where Canada took gold.

An expectant nation will be tuning in to see if the Olympic debutants can claim a first curling gold since Rhona Howie, then known as Rhona Martin, at Salt Lake City 2002.

But Edin’s Sweden will certainly be no walkover.

The five-time world champion skip, who once served as a tank commander in the Swedish army, won bronze at Sochi and silver at PyeongChang and needs gold to complete the set.

At 36, his body has had its fair share of surgery in recent years with, according to Reuters, 10 operations in the past decade - on his lower back, right elbow, shoulder, left knee, and ankle.

MORE: Beijing 2022 men's curling - top things to know about Team Sweden

Niklas Edin and Oskar Erikkson Picture by 2018 Getty Images

Beijing 2022 men’s curling final preview: Stars to watch

While skips have the final say both on and off the ice, Mouat and Edin are far from the only curlers worth keeping an eye on in this final.

Be sure to look out for their thirds and vice-skips Grant Hardie and Oskar Eriksson.

Eriksson is guaranteed two Olympic medals in Beijing 2022 after he and Almida De Val defeated Mouat and Jen Dodds to clinch mixed doubles bronze.

The 30-year-old has won five world titles with Edin and, apart from being his trusted lieutenant, is famed for his takeout shots and teeing up the house for his skip to deliver the decisive blows.

Hardie, 29, is equally as valued by Mouat and his rink.

He can often be seen imparting his thoughts to his skip at the top of the sheet with Mouat calling him "an extremely clever guy" and a top curling tactician with the ability to execute.

The statistics back that up with Hardie top of the shot success rankings for thirds after the round-robin competition on 86.9 percent.

Next on the list? Eriksson on 86.4 percent.

Team GB third and vice-skip Grant Hardie Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Schedule: How to watch the men’s curling gold medal match between Sweden and Great Britain at Beijing 2022

The men’s curling final will take place at 14:50 CST on Saturday 19 February.

For those in Britain that is a start time of 06:50 GMT, and for those in Sweden that is 07:50 CET.

To find out how and where you can watch the final and all the action from the Winter Olympics in your region click here.