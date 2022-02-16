Beijing 2022: Five things to know about Team Canada's curler Marc Kennedy

Olympic champion Marc Kennedy is a man of many talents.

His curling career peaked when as the second on Canada men's team they won the gold medal at Vancouver 2010.

He returned to PyeongChang 2018 where Team Canada just missed the podium in fourth.

The double world champion is back on Olympic ice for his third Games at Beijing 2022 as an alternate, a backup player and an assistant coach!

Here is everything you need to know about the extraordinary curler.

1. Men’s curling alternate

Kennedy was first picked by another Olympic champion Brad Gushue to be Team Canada’s alternate in the men’s curling.

That meant he would be the fifth member on a four-man team, and mostly during play, he would sit on the coach’s bench.

As an alternate, Kennedy who won gold with Kevin Martin and John Morris in Vancouver, may mean he comes in as a substitute when he is not helping the coach during matches.

Kennedy did come in as a substitute as Canada beat the defending Olympic men's champions USA 10-5 on Sunday, February 13.

“To have the opportunity to come in there and try to make some shots, sweep a few and play hard for them, it felt great,” said Kennedy,

2. Backup for mixed doubles in Beijing

The double world champion arrived in Beijing for the Games earlier than planned.

Curling Canada had picked him as a backup for the mixed doubles team that includes Morris (John) and Rachel Hofman.

Kennedy is happy to offer support in any possible way and looks at it as a way of giving back to the team.

“I think of all the people over the years that have supported my teams and myself to get to where we got to,” Kennedy said in an interview with Globe and Mail. “The behind-the-scenes stuff that nobody sees. And to be able to do that for some other athletes for once, it’s a good feeling because I’ve got lots to give back because lots of people have given to me.”

As a backup, he was not expected to throw a stone but would be the replacement for Morris in case he was unable to travel or play.

He was mainly on the coaches bench during play with mixed doubles coach Scott Pfeiffer.

3. Kennedy the coach

Coaching is something that is not new for the 40-year-old.

He stepped back from competitive curling and mastered the role as Curling Canada’s national team program performance consultant.

Coaching was his main role in Beijing as he replaced Curling Canada’s national team coach Paul Webster, who did not travel after testing positive for coronavirus.

GettyImages-1370219820 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

4. Following a family tradition

The transition to coaching could be a natural turn for Kennedy who was introduced to curling by his father Don at age six.

When he began playing his dad who operated a pre-junior curling section at the St Albert Curling Club was his first coach while his brother Glen was his teammate.

Kennedy and Glen were runners-up at the 1998 Canadian Junior championships.

5. That’s why he is one of the greatest….

Kennedy whose Olympic dream was sparked by Sandra Schmirler winning Olympic gold at Nagano 1998, is considered one of the greatest Canadian male second.

In 2019, the three-time world silver medallist was named the greatest Canadian Male second ever in a poll of top curlers and journalists.

More: Curling at Beijing 2022 Full schedule and how to watch