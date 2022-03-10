Beijing 2022, Day 6: Top stories, moments and records from the Paralympic Winter Games

Para alpine stars shine on day six of the Paralympic Winter Games

Nine medals were awarded on day six of the Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 with all of them coming in Para alpine skiing.

Austria's 16-year-old sensation Johannes Aigner was the first winner of the day, laying down a combined mark of 1:49.34 over his two runs to overcome the challenge of Italy's defending champion Giacomo Bertagnolli who took silver (1:51.02) in the men's giant slalom vision impaired. Bronze went to Slovakia's Miroslav Haraus who stepped onto the podium after finishing in 1:54.92.

In the men's giant slalom standing race, there was joy for Finland as Santeri Kiiveri won gold on the slopes after finishing in 1:55.40, a mere 0.04 seconds ahead of the USA's Charles Thomas Walsh. Third place and the bronze went to France's Arthur Bauchet, who won his third medal of these Games after golds in the men's downhill standing and men's super combined standing.

In the final race of the day, the giant slalom sitting, Jesper Pedersen continued to show why he is one of the stars of the Games by adding a third gold medal and fourth of any colour to his collection. The Norwegian was a full 3.30 seconds faster than silver medallist Rene de Silvestro of Italy, with home favourite Liang Zilu winning the bronze.

Away from the slopes, the semi-finalists of the wheelchair curling competition are now known after the last day of round robin action came to an end on Thursday. Slovakia will take on Sweden in Friday's first sem-final, with hosts People's Republic of China playing Canada in the second. The losers of the two semis will face off in tomorrow's bronze medal match at 19:35 local time.

Moment of the day

At just 16 years old, Austria's Johannes Aigner won his second Beijing 2022 gold medal and fourth in total when he came first in the men's giant slalom vision impaired.

"It's just unbelievable," he said after the race. "Because we already have gold, silver and bronze, it’s just gold that we wanted (today). It’s unbelievable for us that we made it."

Beijing 2022 is something of a family affair for Aigner whose sisters Barbara (16) and Veronika (19) begin their own Para alpine skiing campaigns on Friday. And if the assessment of Johannes is anything to go by, there may well be more medals in sight for the Aigner clan at Beijing 2022.

"If they do like they do in training, then it will all be good," said Johannes. "Their technique is really good, and hopefully you will see it tomorrow."

Athlete of the day

Norway's Jesper Pedersen has been in unstoppable form in Beijing, winning his third gold medal on day six in the giant slalom sitting event. At just 22 years old, Pedersen has a total of six Paralympic medals to his name and today's win saw him successfully defend the gold he won in the giant slalom sitting event at PyeongChang 2018.

The key to Pedersen's success seems to be found in his ability to consistently perform at the highest level. As he explained after Thursday's race:

"I am kind of the most consistent skier on the circuit. We've just trained a lot. We probably have the most days on skis on the circuit. And in these conditions as well, we have a glacier on Norway we are on the whole summer.

"We've been through it all, we did a lot of training going into this season and we knew what to expect. Today we showed we've done a lot of good things."

Pedersen still has the chance to add to his medal collection when he competes in Sunday's slalom event.

What to watch next

The action ramps up on Friday 11 March with medals in the rescheduled Para alpine skiing women's giant slalom events, Para biathlon and Para snowboard, before the bronze medallists of the wheelchair curling competition are decided. In total, 14 medals are up for grabs on a busy day of winter sports action at Beijing 2022.

Jesper Pedersen Picture by 2022 Getty Images

All medals of the day

Men’s events

Para alpine skiing - Giant slalom vision impaired

Gold: Johannes Aigner (Austria)

Silver: Giacomo Bertagnolli (Italy)

Bronze: Miroslav Haraus (Slovakia)

Para alpine skiing - giant slalom standing

Gold: Santeri Kiiveri (Finland)

Silver: Thomas Charles Walsh (USA)

Bronze: Arthur Bauchet (France)

Para alpine skiing - giant slalom sitting