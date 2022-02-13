Beijing 2022 Cross-Country Skiing - Athletes to watch in the Men's Relay

As the medals begin to flow at Beijing 2022, attention is now turning to Cross-Country Skiing.

That is because the Men's 4x10km Relay is taking place at 15:00 Beijing time.

There are plenty of athletes and teams to look out for in the build-up to the race.

USA

Kevin Bolger and Luke Jager finished 17th and 25th respectively in the Men's Free Sprint during their first Olympic Winter Games, while Scott Patterson has previous Games experience, having featured at PyeongChang 2018.

Gus Schumacher is in his fourth Games and has already taken part in the Men's 15km Classic and Men's 15km+15km Skiathlon.

ROC

Alexander Bolshunov has already enjoyed success at this Games, winning gold in the Men's 15km+15km Skiathlon and silver in the Men's 15km Classic - Denis Spitsov took silver in the former.

Sergey Ustiugov came eighth in the Men's Free Sprint, having last competed at an Olympics during Sochi 2014.

Alexey Chervotkin has so far come fifth in the Men's 15km Classic and 36th in the 15km+15km Skiathlon.

Japan

Beijing 2022 is the first Olympic Winter Games for Ryo Hirose, Naoto Baba and Haruki Yamashita.

Meanwhile, Hiroyuki Miyazawa is competing in his first Games since Sochi 2014.

Canada

Antoine Cyr is competing in his first Games and has already taken part in three events, with his highest placing so far being 37th in the Men's 15km Classic.

Graham Ritchie, Remi Drolet and Olivier Leuville are also partaking in their first Olympics.

China

Qiang Wang came 30th in the Men's Sprint Free in what is his first Olympic Winter Games.

Jincai Shang, Rongsheng Liu and Degen Chen are also competing in an Olympics for the first time on home snow.

France

Maurice Manificat is competing in his fourth Games and has won three bronzes, with two of those coming in this event at Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018.

Richard Jouve and Clement Parisse also took part in the latter of those bronze-winning races.

Hugo Lapalus is taking part in his first Games and finished seventh in the Men's 15km Classic

Italy

Federico Pellegrino won silver in the Men's Free Sprint.

Francesco De Fabiani is competing in his third Games, Giandomenico Salvadori is in his second, while Davide Graz is playing a part in his first.

Others

Iivo Niskanen (FIN) has already won gold in the Men's 15km Classic and bronze in the Men's 15km+15km Skiathlon during these Games.

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo (NOR) has already won gold in the Men's Free Sprint and bronze in the Men's 15km Classic at Beijing 2022.

Dario Cologna (SUI) has four previous gold Olympic medals.