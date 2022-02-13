Beijing 2022 Biathlon - Athletes to watch in the Men's 12.5 Individual Final

Up next in the biathlon is the Men's 12.5km Individual Final.

This event takes place at 16:00 Beijing time and will have plenty of characters to look out for.

ROC

Maxim Tsvetkov has finished fourth in two events this Games, while Alexander Loginov and Eduard Latypov won bronze in the Mixed Relay 4x6km.

Danlil Serokhvostov is competing in his first Games

USA

Jake Brown is competing in his first Olympic Winter Games while Sean Doherty is in his third.

Germany

Benedikt Doll won two bronze medals from four events at PyeongChang 2018.

Roman Rees, Philipp Nawrath are taking part in their first Games, while Johannes Kuehn is in his second.

France

Quentin Fillon Maillet already has a gold and two silver medals in Beijing, while Emilien Jacquelin has one silver.

Fabien Claude is partaking in his first Games, while Simon Desthieux is at his third and has one previous gold to his name.

Japan

Tsukasa Kobonoki and Kosuke Ozaki are both competing in their first Olympic Winter Games.

Canada

Scott Gow's best finish so far in Beijing is fifth in the Men's 20km Individual, while Christian Gow's is 12th in the Men's 10km Sprint.

Jules Burnotte and Adam Runnalls are both competing at their first Games.

Italy

Lukas Hofer has two previous bronze medals to his name, while Dominik Windisch has three.

Thomas Bormolini also competed at PyeongChang 2018.

Others

Fangming Cheng (CHN) is making his first Olympics appearance after winning gold and bronze in the Youth Games.

Johannes Thingnes Boe (NOR) already has two golds and a bronze at Beijing, while Tarjei Boe (NOR) has one gold and a bronze.

The Belarusian Anton Smolski has won a silver.